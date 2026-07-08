Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Makes MLB History During Rockies Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell to the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Wednesday night, but Shohei Ohtani still delivered one of the game’s biggest moments.

Ohtani has put together another stellar season in Los Angeles, and after hitting the 299th home run of his career on Monday, it didn’t take long for him to reach No. 300.

Ohtani Blasts 300th Career Homer

He launched the 300th home run of his career in the bottom of the first inning, becoming just the 18th active player to reach the milestone. He accomplished the feat in just his ninth MLB season after making the jump from Japan.

SHOHEI OHTANI’S 300th MLB HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/GbNlyPbM07 — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2026

Among Japanese-born players in MLB history, Hideki Matsui ranks second with 175 career home runs, leaving Ohtani alone atop the all-time list. Ohtani also became the fifth-fastest player to reach 300 career home runs and the 175th player in MLB history to accomplish the feat.

He Joins Category of His Own

While Ohtani joined several exclusive groups in MLB history, he also carved out a place of his own.

According to ESPN Stats, Ohtani is the only player in MLB history to record 300 home runs and 100 stolen bases within his first nine major league seasons.

Shohei Ohtani is the first player in MLB history with 300 HR and 100 stolen bases within his first 9 MLB seasons 🔥 pic.twitter.com/loI24gI8c7 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) July 8, 2026

Ohtani’s 2026 Campaign

Ohtani is batting .294 this season with 94 hits, 20 home runs, and 56 RBIs while posting a .541 slugging percentage and a .949 OPS.

He’s also enjoying one of the best pitching seasons of his career, compiling an 8-2 record with a 1.79 ERA across 14 starts and 85.2 innings pitched.

With his next scheduled start set for Friday, Ohtani will not pitch in next week’s All-Star Game.

However, after earning a spot as the National League’s starting designated hitter, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he expects Ohtani to take at least one at-bat. Roberts also indicated Ohtani is unlikely to participate in the Home Run Derby despite years of fans hoping to see him compete.