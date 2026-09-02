Dodgers Face Shohei Ohtani Problem With Return to Pitching

Shohei Ohtani is slated to make a return as a pitcher at some point this season after stepping away from the mound due to injury.

The problem is that the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ two-way superstar faces an obstacle that no other rehabbing arm has.

That problem? Ohtani is in the batting lineup every day.

It makes any sort of rehab plan just a bit more complicated. Any other pitcher can simply focus on one thing: getting the throwing arm ready to return to major league action.

Ohtani hits leadoff as the Dodgers’ DH every night. It doesn’t mean he can’t get in any work before games, but it does add to his workload and make Los Angeles be extra careful with how they handle him.

When Is Shohei Ohtani Returning From Injury?

There had been speculation that Ohtani would pitch this past weekend when the Dodgers were in Detroit.

That didn’t come to fruition, though, and so now it’s uncertain when exactly Ohtani might get to pitch again for L.A.

The California Post’s Jack Harris reports that the Dodgers do plan to have Ohtani be a two-way player again this season. The ‘when’ is the only question.

The Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, had this to say about Ohtani’s potential return, via Harris:

“Obviously, it’s tricky navigating a build-up progression with someone who is also DH’ing by night.”

Friedman added: “He obviously wants to get back out there, helping the team on the mound, as well.”

The Dodgers have as much pitching depth as any team in baseball, so they can withstand an extended Ohtani absence. And unlike with any other player, when Ohtani is out from pitching, he can still contribute to winning thanks to his work at the plate and on the bases.

Tyler Glasnow’s return over the weekend helped mitigate Ohtani’s absence even further.

Still, everyone with the Dodgers wants to see Ohtani pitch again.

When Did Shohei Ohtani Last Pitch?

Ohtani hasn’t pitched since July 3. He went 6.0 innings that night, allowing three runs while striking out nine. The Dodgers won that game over the Padres 4-3, although Ohtani didn’t get a decision.

It’s been just about two months since that outing, and the Dodgers are running out of time before the postseason to properly ramp Ohtani up.

They also can’t really send him out on a rehab assignment as a pitcher, because he’s going to be needed to hit for them each night.

Still, he has a 1.79 ERA on the mound at the MLB level this season. The Dodgers will do what they can to get him back out there, because he’s one of the best pitchers in the sport. He just also happens to be one of the best hitters in the game, too. It’s a good problem to have.