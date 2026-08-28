Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal Met With Mixed Reaction In Detroit Return

Friday evening marked the first time that Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal returned to Detroit to face the Tigers since he was dealt to the reigning World Series champions on the first day of August.

Skubal, who is the reigning back-t0-back American League Cy Young Award winner, was acquired by the Dodgers from the Tigers in return for a trio of prospects, and as fate would have it, only had to wait less than a month to make his return to the venue he called home for the first several years of his MLB career.

The Tigers played a special video tribute on the scoreboard at Comerica Park, and the overwhelming response from those in attendance was loud cheering.

However, when Skubal jogged from the Dodgers dugout to the mound, he was met with a more negative reaction.

Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Tarik Skubal Returned To Detroit On Friday

Skubal established himself as one of the game’s best pitchers during his time in Detroit, which included consecutive postseason appearances as well as earning consecutive American League Cy Young awards.

However, as a pending free agent that wasn’t committing to a long-term extension, the Tigers saw fit to flip him for assets rather than risk losing him on the open market for nothing.

“The goal was always to win a World Series for the city [of Detroit], the organization that took a chance on me,” Skubal said via MLB.com after the trade. “It’s tough. I love all those guys in [the Tigers’ clubhouse]. They’re some of my best friends. At this time, I’m excited to be a Dodger. I’m excited to get down there and meet all those guys and chase three championships in a row.”

The Dodgers Are Primed For Another World Series Run, While The Tigers Are Fading

The Dodgers are in comfortable position in the National League West Division standings, enjoying an eight game lead over the second place San Diego Padres with an 80-54 record.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have all but fallen out of the playoff race in the American League, entering Friday’s game with a 62-71 record and only two wins in their last 10 games.