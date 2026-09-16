Dodgers Suddenly Lose $182 Million Starter Early In Wednesday’s Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers have their sights set on winning a third straight World Series title, but their pitching rotation has experienced several bumps in recent weeks, including Shohei Ohtani being through pitching for the remainder of the campaign.

And now, another name may be added to their list of walking wounded on the mound. Starter Blake Snell left Wednesday evening’s start against the Cincinnati Reds after just one inning of work at the Great American Ball Park; he’s been replaced by Blake Treinen.

Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris confirmed the news with a worrying update on X.

“Uh oh. Blake Snell is out of this game after just one inning,” he reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Snell threw 19 pitches and had one strikeout in his short time on the mound before going down the clubhouse tunnel alongside team trainer Thomas Albert.

Blake Snell Left Wednesday’s Los Angeles Dodgers Game With An Apparent Injury

Snell, who was given the start on the mound for the Dodgers on Wednesday evening against the Reds in Cincinnati, threw 19 pitches in a scoreless first inning before departing the contest and was immediately replaced by Blake Treinen.

According to Harris, the reason for Snell’s departure was because of groin tightness.

“Dodgers say Blake Snell left the game with left groin tightness,” he wrote on X.

Immediately, the worry from Dodgers fans became apparent after news of Snell’s departure broke.

“Blake Snell exits the game with a injury. Don’t know what’s the injury is yet, but Blake Treinen is coming in to pitch now. Might be a big blow in the rotation for the postseason and we know Shohei Ohtani is not going to pitch again this year,” this fan said.

“He was playing so well this season. That’s just tough luck. Well, we’re screwed if we can’t manage the injuries at all!” another fan exclaimed.

This fan showed concern, saying, “Best pitcher falling apart going g to be a short post season not Dodgers year.”

“Old team breaking down towards the end,” this fan said.

“Ugh the guy can’t stay healthy for more than a month. What a waste of money,” another fan said.

Snell initially began this season on the Injured List with shoulder fatigue dating back from last season. He also underwent an arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies from his elbow in May, similar to what new teammate Tarik Skubal also underwent; he finally returned to the rotation in August.

So far this season, Snell has gone 4-1 with a 1.91 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, and 51 strikeouts.

Blake Snell Signed With The Dodgers In 2024

Snell began his MLB career when he was selected in the 2016 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. He’s also played for the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants before landing in Los Angeles with a five-year, $182 million contract in November 2024.

A two-time Cy Young Award winner, Snell earned All-MLB First Team honors in 2023, and also won a World Series ring with the Dodgers in 2025. He’s gone 85-63 with a 3.11 ERA so far in his career.