Dodgers Star Outfielder Reveals ‘Priority’ in Free Agency

Los Angeles Dodgers free agent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez wants to return to the ballclub.

Hernandez signed a one-year $15 million deal with the Dodgers in the offseason. The outfielder played a key role offensively for Los Angeles and was a big reason why the team won the World Series.

As Hernandez is about to enter free agency, the star outfielder says his priority is to re-sign with the Dodgers.

“My hopes are really high,” Hernandez said of re-signing with the Dodgers. “Like I’ve said before, the Dodgers are the priority obviously. I’m going to do everything in my power to come back.”

When asked when he wants the deal to be done, Hernandez is hopeful he can sign the extension ASAP.

“Hopefully tomorrow,” Hernández said. “I want us to be here, I want us to be part of this. I have so many good memories here. I’ve learned a lot as a player, as a person. It feels great to be part of this.”

Hernandez hit .272 with 33 home runs and 99 RBIs in the regular season. He then hit .250 with 3 home runs and 12 RBIs in the playoffs.

Hernandez Thanks Dodgers Fans in Emotional Speech

Following Los Angeles winning the World Series, Hernandez gave an emotional speech on November 1, thanking Dodgers fans.

Hernandez thanks the fans and organization for everything as he has made it clear he wants to be back with the team in 2025.

“That’s how much I care,” Hernandez said. “That’s how much I appreciate this organization, these fans. When you get that out of me, that’s the best. When I show that emotion, that’s when I truly feel it. I’ve just been blessed to be here.”

The emotions didn’t stop there, as Hernandez got emotional during his speech at the parade.

Play

“I just want to say thank you. Play this game to win. The Dodgers gave me an opportunity to come here so I can help this organization, this city, this team, and these people win a championship. You guys have made this dream come true. Thank you for making me a world champion,” said Hernandez.

What is Hernandez Expected to Get on Open Market?

Hernandez didn’t have a huge market last offseason, as he didn’t sign until January and signed a one-year deal.

But, after being a key player for the Dodgers in 2024, Hernandez will have plenty of suitors for him. According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, he expects Hernandez to sign a three-year $75 million deal in free agency.

“Teoscar Hernández made a smart move last offseason in signing with the Dodgers,” Bowden wrote, before sharing his prediction. “He accepted a one-year deal with a high AAV and got to join a loaded lineup filled with future Hall of Famers. Hernández then did what he does best — hit home runs, a career-high 33 of them, to go with 99 RBIs. He’s a below-average defender in left field but a strong clubhouse presence with his energy and enthusiasm.”

Bowden says George Springer’s six-year, $150 million, Nick Castellanos’ five-year, $100 million, Starling Marte’s four-year, $78 million, and Jorge Soler’s three-year $42 million are all salary comps for Hernandez.

In his MLB career, Hernandez has hit .263 with 192 home runs and 572 RBIs.