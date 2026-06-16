Dodgers Trade Proposal Lands World Series Winner, Impacts Mookie Betts

The Los Angeles Dodgers are closing in on two pivotal summer dates. One involves the MLB All-Star break set for July 14, the other is the league’s trade deadline which arrives Aug. 3. And one of these incoming events impacts Mookie Betts per one MLB analyst.

Christopher Kline of FanSided rolled out a list of trade proposals that manager Dave Roberts and the franchise could consider. Yet all these proposals doesn’t land key pitcher Tarik Skubal, who’s a big name on the market.

But one involves moving Betts…to another position on the Dodgers. All while the team brings in a past World Series winner.

Trade Proposal Brings Dodgers Infield Help

Kline believes LA should make a deal for shortstop Jeremy Pena of the Houston Astros, who won the WS title in his first MLB season of 2022.

Pena remains under contract, yet his current deal expires in 2027 which makes him trade bait. Kline insists this move doesn’t send Betts to Houston. But it rearranges the defensive side of things for the Dodgers.

“The Dodgers don’t have many true weaknesses in their lineup these days, but Mookie Betts’ production at shortstop has fallen off a cliff,” Kline wrote.

Pena arriving can reignite Betts as Kline believes.

“If the Dodgers can bump him to second base or the outfield and bring in Peña to further stabilize the heart of their lineup, it will strike the fear of God into National League opponents everywhere,” Kline said. “Especially when the [Atlanta] Braves and [San Diego] Padres could also really use the services of someone like Peña.”

Move Improves This Area for Astros Too

Adding the 28-year-old Pena and sliding Betts to second can reignite this area for Houston as Kline described.

“For Houston, this is a chance to further supplement a weak farm system,” Kline said.

He mentioned one top 40 LA prospect who can be moved in this proposal.

“Mike Sirota is the MLB Pipeline’s No. 39 overall prospect, but L.A. has a ton of outfielders ahead of him on the original chart,” Kline said.

Kline added one more beloved Dodgers player who can use a change of scenery.

“Emmet Sheehan has struggled so far this season, but he’s a 26-year-old who put up a 2.82 ERA across 73.1 innings in 2025,” he said.

Mookie Betts Part of Recent Shocking Dodgers Moment

Betts landed on the wrong side of a potential milestone moment for one his prized teammates.

No. 1 pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the eighth inning. The right-hander came close to adding a new accolade next to his 2025 World Series Most Valuable Player win.

Except Betts failed to maintain control of his ground ball scoop, bouncing off of his left leg and creating the infield base hit in the process.

So Betts proved he’s human after all during that sequence. Still, the multiple WS winner knows that’s a simple play that should always end in a tag out.

It doesn’t help Betts has seen a batting decline, batting at a career-worst .205. Betts may have seen better days on the diamond. Hence why this trade proposal has legs.