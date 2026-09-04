Dodgers Wanted To Trade For 2 Yankees Catchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees don’t make a lot of trades, but apparently there was one pursued before this year’s MLB trade deadline, which came and went on Aug. 3.

According to FanSided’s Pat Ragazzo, the Dodgers tried to trade for two different Yankees catchers. The report came out Friday, with Ragazzo citing anonymous sources.

The Dodgers have a standout catcher, Will Smith, although he has dealt with injuries this season.

L.A. also has Dalton Rushing, although there have been moments that have raised the question about how good he will be long-term behind the plate. His bat plays, to be sure, but does his glove?

Regardless, it appears the Dodgers at least thought about getting more depth at a position that it can be tough to find depth at.

The Yankees, though, apparently weren’t interested in helping the back-to-back World Series champs.

Dodgers Trade Rumor Would’ve Got Yankees Catcher

According to Ragazzo, the Dodgers called the Yankees about two different players: J.C. Escarra and Ali Sanchez.

Both are regarded as high-end defenders, although both bats struggled in their major league action this year.

Escarra was a cool story last year, but this season has been spent mostly at Triple-A. Sanchez is more of a journeyman but has gotten his chance as a backup at the MLB level in 2026.

“The Yankees were hesitant to move Escarra or Sanchez given their thin catching situation in addition to the struggles of (Austin) Wells this year,” Ragazzo writes.

Dodgers Pivoted To New Catcher

The Dodgers couldn’t pull off the deal with the Yankees, so they instead brought aboard Ben Rortvedt, who had already worn Dodger blue before.

They also traded for Hunter Feduccia from the Tampa Bay Rays.

“They wound up with a familiar face in backstop Ben Rortvedt, who they acquired from the New York Mets for right-handed pitcher Chayce McDermott,” Ragazzo writes. “They also landed catcher Hunter Feduccia and right-hander Jacob Kmatz from the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Jack Suwinski and other considerations.”

The Dodgers are healthier now, sort of.

Smith returned from his neck ailment, which helps solve most of the options behind the plate.

Rushing, though, can’t throw. He has an elbow injury that limits his ability to use his throwing arm, so he doesn’t work for right now at catcher.

The Dodgers did designate Rortvedt for assignment earlier this week, choosing to keep Feduccia around as their alternative to Smith.

Still, it would’ve been fascinating if L.A. had instead pulled off a deal with the Yankees. Fans definitely would’ve had thoughts on that whether it worked out or not.