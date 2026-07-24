Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts Shares Truth About White House Decision

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the reigning MLB World Series champions. One of the perks of winning is being able to visit the President at the White House. Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts did not take that opportunity this year.

On Thursday, July 23rd, the Dodgers visited President Donald Trump at the White House. Betts was not in attendance at the event.

This visit came in the middle of a road trip on the East Coast. The Dodgers are in the middle of series against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and the New York Mets.

Mookie Betts Explains Why He Skipped This Year’s White House Visit After Going Last Year

Betts decided not to go to the White House with the rest of the Dodgers on Thursday. Ahead of the event, Betts spoke candidly about his reason for attending last year and wanting to correct that wrong.

“Last year, I think I did it, and I realized I didn’t do it for me,” Betts revealed to Bill Plunkett. “On top of that, you make someone happy, you make someone else unhappy. I don’t want to keep doing that to myself. That’s pretty much it.”

“I apologize. To the people that it’s going to piss off, because it’s going to piss somebody off.”

When it comes to athletes, there are a lot of expectations. They are expected to attend PR events, speak to the press, and a host of other things in addition to what they must do as athletes to stay in good physical and game shape.

Doing something for yourself instead of because you “have to” must feel like a breath of fresh air for the Dodgers shortstop.

In addition to Betts, Kike Hernandez and Edgardo Henriquez were absent from the White House Visit.

Betts is enjoying a solid statistical season. In 65 games, he has recorded 60 hits, 13 home runs, 34 RBIs, and one stolen base to go along with a .232 batting average.

What Donald Trump Said During the Los Angeles Dodgers Visit to the White House

Trump made many remarks during the Dodgers’ visit on July 23rd, 2026.

“I’m thrilled to say welcome back to the White House,” Trump said via TSN. ”And maybe I’ll see you again next year. It’s truly a great — when you talk about a brand — it’s one of the great brands anywhere in the world.”

Trump also took time to sing the praises of several players. Most notable were his comments about two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.

“If you would have told me you could be the best pitcher and the best hitter at the same time — you know, Babe Ruth was pretty close to that,” Trump said. “The 2025 Dodger season was one for the record books in 150 years of Major League Baseball. No player has ever earned more than one unanimous league MVP, except for an international legend named Shohei Ohtani. He’s amazing. Everybody loves him.”

“Last year, Shohei did what was previously unthinkable. Nobody thought it was possible. He collected his third straight unanimous league MVP with a franchise record 55 home runs.”

The road back to the White House begins with a game against the Mets on Friday night.