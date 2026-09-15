Dodgers Prospect Receives Major Accolade After 37-Homer Season in Minors

Easton Shelton’s 2026 season is nothing short of an unprecedented breakout. With Low-A Ontario, the 20-year-old slashed .297/.403/.644 with 37 home runs and a 151 wRC+. For his efforts, he was named the California League’s Most Valuable Player.

That’s great news for a player who had spent the last three seasons in the Complex League. Pushed into full-season ball, Shelton showcased a high power ceiling in the hitter-friendly California League.

Shelton elected to sign a minor league contract with the Dodgers as an undrafted player instead of honoring his UNLV commitment out of high school. It’s been slow but steady progress for the 20-year-old.

Dodgers Prospect Easton Shelton Named Cal League MVP

In 2026, he led all players in A ball with 37 home runs. The next highest total was 27. Additionally, his 151 wRC+ ranked second among minor leaguers with 60 games played at the level. Only the Houston Astros‘ Xavier Neyens (154) is higher.

In the Cal League, his metrics took a drastic improvement. In addition to the 37 home runs, he drew walks at a 14.6% clip. That could be a case of pitchers being extra careful, as well as the lack of command at that level.

There is still one major concern with Shelton. Shelton punched out in 33.5% of his plate appearances for Ontario and whiffed on 18.6% of the pitches he saw.

A right-handed-hitting slugger with huge swing-and-miss numbers carries a very risky profile. FanGraphs projected a 20 hit tool before the 2026 season, which is the very bottom of the scouting scale (20-80). But there’s a chance that evaluation could change based on 2026 data.

But with a deep system of bats, the Dodgers can afford to take a chance on a boom/bust prospect like Shelton.

Dodgers Farm System Rife With Bats

The Dodgers promoted one of their top prospects recently. Outfielders Josue De Paula and Mike Sirota headline their system, to the point where the club felt comfortable trading Zyhir Hope for Tarik Skubal.

Further down the system, the Dodgers also have Emil Morales, Charles Davalan, and Eduardo Quintero as Top 100 prospects. Davalan will head to the Arizona Fall League to get reps at second base after playing the outfield with High-A Great Lakes.

With a nice core of hitters developing in the system, the Dodgers have a lot of options. They could either continue to develop these players or leverage them as trade chips to keep this budding dynasty going. The Skubal trade was a reminder of how well the organization develops players internally.