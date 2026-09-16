Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Provides Details on Edgardo Henriquez Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without relief pitcher Edgardo Henriquez for the remainder of the regular season. The 24-year-old was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sept. 14.

Henriquez’s injury was initially labeled as lower back discomfort. With further imaging and testing, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the injury is a “low-grade back strain,” per MLB.com’s Sonja Chen.

Although Edgardo Henriquez’s regular season is over, he still remains someone that Los Angeles can get back for the postseason. Dave Roberts said that he remains “hopeful” that Henriquez can return in October.

Edgardo Henriquez’s Dominant 2026 Season

Coming off limited MLB experience, Edgardo Henriquez displayed the best pitching of his career in 2026. The high-velocity right-handed pitcher was a reliable piece of the Dodgers’ bullpen throughout the season.

In 61 appearances, Henriquez finished with a 4-1 record, 2.85 ERA, and 1.03 WHIP across 60.0 innings pitched. He also added 11 holds and two saves in the season.

Henriquez was among the hardest-throwing pitchers in the league. The 24-year-old’s fastball reached as fast as 104 miles per hour this season.

“He hit 103 mph or higher 17 times, more than any Major League pitcher not named Jacob Misiorowski (140 pitches) or Mason Miller (33 pitches). But Henriquez became more than just a hard thrower this year, developing the command and the confidence to be a leverage weapon for the Dodgers,” MLB.com’s Sonja Chen wrote.

Dodgers Still Searching For Answers on Edwin Diaz’s Status

The Los Angeles Dodgers made closer Edwin Diaz the most expensive reliever in MLB last offseason, signing him to a three-year, $69 million contract.

Diaz’s first season with the Dodgers has not been what many expected. While dealing with injuries, Diaz’s season stats include a 2-2 record, 11.85 ERA, and 2.56 WHIP across 13.2 innings pitched.

While dealing with inflammation in his neck, Edwin Diaz has remained on the injured list since Aug. 18. He has since begun a rehab assignment, with results that haven’t gone well.

The 32-year-old allowed five runs in a rehab appearance in Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sept. 13. Dave Roberts says that if Diaz’s game doesn’t improve, he could be left off the Dodgers’ postseason roster, according to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

“He needs to pitch better,” Roberts also mentioned. “I think the world of him. The baseball card looks great. But it’s like, where we’re at, there’s got to be something for us to be able to hang our hat on. And he knows that.”

Diaz made another rehab appearance on Wednesday, pitching one scoreless inning. However, he didn’t produce a swing-and-miss and gave up a double, says Ardaya.