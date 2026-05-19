Dodgers Receive Edwin Díaz News During Padres Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped the first game of the series against the division rival San Diego Padres.

As evidenced by their run differential heading into the series, the Dodgers appear to possess the more talented lineup, but if there is one area where San Diego might have the upper hand it’s in the bullpen.

While the Dodgers have been aggressive in free agency to complement the bullpen, San Diego has been equally as aggressive in the trade market. Particularly as the Padres acquired All-Star closer Mason Miller, who earned his league-leading 15th save against the Dodgers on Monday Night.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, its All-Star closer Edwin Díaz has been unavailable for most of the season, as he underwent surgery to deal with loose bodies in his throwing arm. Additionally, Edwin Díaz was linked to a cockfighting controversy; however, the team received some positive news on that front.

MLB Decision on Los Angeles Dodgers Closer

It has not been a banner start to his Dodgers career for Edwin Diaz after signing his three-year, $69 million contract in free agency. In seven appearances, Díaz had a 10.50 ERA before going on the injured list. Fortunately, it appears the off-field cockfighting scandal won’t further cause harm on his first Dodgers season.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal was asked by A.J. Pierzynski on Foul Territory whether Dodgers fans should be worried about the situation. Rosenthal responded: “My understanding is no. And I actually made a call on this this morning, A.J, and, it’s a tricky spot for Major League Baseball in certain respects. Yes, cockfighting is illegal and it’s even illegal in Puerto Rico, but in Puerto Rico it still goes on, and it’s part of their culture there. Whether we can judge that or not negatively, that we can, of course, but that’s the reality of it.

So, for MLB to go in there and “well, we’re going to investigate this and guys who are doing this, they can’t do it.” It’s kind of a slippery slope, it’s a difficult one. Because they’d be effectively imposing their will on a culture that obviously, for better or worse, and I would say worse, values this part of life in Puerto Rico.”

Rosenthal added, “I don’t expect anything to happen, and this is apparently something that has been known for years that Edwin Diaz has been involved with, and I’m sure other players are involved with as well. So, I don’t expect any action to take place with this at all.”

Edwin Díaz Recovery

Additionally, Díaz seems to be recovering well from surgery. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters regarding Díaz’s recovery, “He says that his extension is much better than it’s been in quite some time, feels better than it did pre-surgery, and then now you just got to kind of build up.”

Regarding Roberts’ comments, Dodgers on SI’s Matt Levine wrote:

“This is great news for the Dodgers, who are hoping Díaz will return sometime after the All-Star break. Los Angeles has had others hold down the fort in the bullpen, but Díaz is the main piece to the puzzle for this team.

Before he went down with the injury, Díaz had posted an ERA of 10.50 over six innings of work for the Dodgers. His time with the team wasn’t all bad, as he recorded four saves, but the velocity issues were extremely alarming for Los Angeles.”