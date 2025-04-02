Dodgers Trade for Record-Breaking OF Amid Undefeated Start to Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a red-hot start to the 2025 MLB season but the front office continues to look for ways to improve. One of the few weaknesses in the team’s lineup has been at center field.

Andy Pages won the starting job in Spring Training but his 3-for-22 (.136) at the plate this season has left a lot to be desired. The Dodgers have decided to bring in some competition for Pages.

Los Angeles announced on April 2 that they have traded away right-handed pitcher Carlos Duran to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for outfielder Esteury Ruiz.

Ruiz has yet to play a game this season but the Athletics recently designated him for return. There has only been one season where he’s played over 29 games and that was in 2023. That season, he hit .254/.309/.345 while also leading the AL with 67, which is the AL record for most stolen bases by a rookie in a season.

If Ruiz can stay healthy, he could be an impact player for the Dodgers once he gets on base. He’ll first have to beat out Pages and the only way he’ll do that is to prove his durability.

Duran is a 6-foot-7 23-year-old who has only pitched in the minor league thus far.

Dodgers Off To Historic Start

The vibes around the Dodgers are at an all-time high. The team is off to a 7-0 start for the first time in franchise history since moving to Los Angeles. They are also the first defending World Series champion since 1933 to start 7-0 the following season.

Even after winning another World Series, the Dodgers hit the ground running this offseason with notable additions like Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki. Manager Dave Roberts doesn’t think the hot start will change his players’ focus.

“This is who we are,” Roberts said, via The Athletic. “This is what we do. I think one of the things that’s a strength of ours is the intelligence of our baseball players. Our guys understand the importance of each game, how you play games. Then it just kind of lets you go about your business and not think about other things as far as expectations. It’s just more fun that way.”

Mookie Betts Talks Dodgers Culture

The Dodgers aren’t going to do the impossible and go 162-0. The Chicago Cubs have held the record for most wins in a season at 116 since they did it in 1906.

If the Dodgers stay healthy, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that they could challenge that record. Star player Mookie Betts credits the culture the team has built for why they’ve been able to have such sustained success.

“I think it’s our mindset,” Betts said. “It’s our culture that we’ve created. Like I said, I wouldn’t say it’s gratifying. It’s just something that we do, something that’s in our DNA. So if we’re not doing that, something’s wrong.”

The Dodgers clearly don’t have any hangover from last year’s championship run and things are looking really promising this season. This has the chance to be a historic team.