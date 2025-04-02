Hi, Subscriber

Dodgers Trade for Record-Breaking OF Amid Undefeated Start to Season

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Esteury Ruiz
Getty
New Los Angeles Dodgers CF Esteury Ruiz.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a red-hot start to the 2025 MLB season but the front office continues to look for ways to improve. One of the few weaknesses in the team’s lineup has been at center field.

Andy Pages won the starting job in Spring Training but his 3-for-22 (.136) at the plate this season has left a lot to be desired. The Dodgers have decided to bring in some competition for Pages.

Los Angeles announced on April 2 that they have traded away right-handed pitcher Carlos Duran to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for outfielder Esteury Ruiz.

Ruiz has yet to play a game this season but the Athletics recently designated him for return. There has only been one season where he’s played over 29 games and that was in 2023. That season, he hit .254/.309/.345 while also leading the AL with 67, which is the AL record for most stolen bases by a rookie in a season.

If Ruiz can stay healthy, he could be an impact player for the Dodgers once he gets on base. He’ll first have to beat out Pages and the only way he’ll do that is to prove his durability.

Duran is a 6-foot-7 23-year-old who has only pitched in the minor league thus far.

Dodgers Off To Historic Start

The vibes around the Dodgers are at an all-time high. The team is off to a 7-0 start for the first time in franchise history since moving to Los Angeles. They are also the first defending World Series champion since 1933 to start 7-0 the following season.

Even after winning another World Series, the Dodgers hit the ground running this offseason with notable additions like Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki. Manager Dave Roberts doesn’t think the hot start will change his players’ focus.

“This is who we are,” Roberts said, via The Athletic. “This is what we do. I think one of the things that’s a strength of ours is the intelligence of our baseball players. Our guys understand the importance of each game, how you play games. Then it just kind of lets you go about your business and not think about other things as far as expectations. It’s just more fun that way.”

Mookie Betts Talks Dodgers Culture

The Dodgers aren’t going to do the impossible and go 162-0. The Chicago Cubs have held the record for most wins in a season at 116 since they did it in 1906.

If the Dodgers stay healthy, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that they could challenge that record. Star player Mookie Betts credits the culture the team has built for why they’ve been able to have such sustained success.

“I think it’s our mindset,” Betts said. “It’s our culture that we’ve created. Like I said, I wouldn’t say it’s gratifying. It’s just something that we do, something that’s in our DNA. So if we’re not doing that, something’s wrong.”

The Dodgers clearly don’t have any hangover from last year’s championship run and things are looking really promising this season. This has the chance to be a historic team.

Austin Boyd has covered the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com since 2019. A Los Angeles native now based in Las Vegas, his featured work at Heavy includes interviews with NFL stars Darren Waller and Joe Montana, and a behind-the-scenes look at "The Shop." More about Austin Boyd

Read More
,

Los Angeles Dodgers Players

Frank Banda's headshot A. Banda
Austin Barnes's headshot A. Barnes
Markus Betts's headshot M. Betts
David Bote's headshot D. Bote
Connor Brogdon's headshot C. Brogdon
Benjamin Casparius's headshot B. Casparius
Michael Conforto's headshot M. Conforto
Jacob Dreyer's headshot J. Dreyer
Thomas Edman's headshot T. Edman
Hunter Feduccia's headshot H. Feduccia
Jonathon Feyereisen's headshot J. Feyereisen
Nicholas Frasso's headshot N. Frasso
Frederick Freeman's headshot F. Freeman
Luis García's headshot L. García
Tyler Glasnow's headshot T. Glasnow
Anthony Gonsolin's headshot T. Gonsolin
Brusdar Graterol's headshot B. Graterol
Michael Grove's headshot M. Grove
Edgardo Henriquez's headshot E. Henriquez
Teoscar Hernández's headshot T. Hernández
Enrique Hernández's headshot E. Hernández
Brent Honeywell's headshot B. Honeywell
Daniel Hudson's headshot D. Hudson
Kyle Hurt's headshot K. Hurt
Joseph Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Clayton Kershaw's headshot C. Kershaw
Kevin Kiermaier's headshot K. Kiermaier
Hyeseong Kim's headshot H. Kim
Landon Knack's headshot L. Knack
Michael Kopech's headshot M. Kopech
Andre Lipcius's headshot A. Lipcius
Zach Logue's headshot Z. Logue
Dustin May's headshot D. May
Robert Miller's headshot B. Miller
Maxwell Muncy's headshot M. Muncy
Shohei Ohtani's headshot S. Ohtani
James Outman's headshot J. Outman
Andrew Pages's headshot A. Pages
Evan Phillips's headshot E. Phillips
Miguel Rojas's headshot M. Rojas
River Ryan's headshot R. Ryan
Roki Sasaki's headshot R. Sasaki
Matthew Sauer's headshot M. Sauer
Tanner Scott's headshot T. Scott
George Sheehan's headshot E. Sheehan
William Smith's headshot W. Smith
Blake Snell's headshot B. Snell
Gavin Stone's headshot G. Stone
Christopher Taylor's headshot C. Taylor
Blake Treinen's headshot B. Treinen
Alexander Vesia's headshot A. Vesia
Justin Wrobleski's headshot J. Wrobleski
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's headshot Y. Yamamoto
Kirby Yates's headshot K. Yates

Comments

Dodgers Trade for Record-Breaking OF Amid Undefeated Start to Season

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x