Four-Time NFL Pro Bowler Praises Dave Roberts Gesture Before Dodgers Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers draw out celebrities for literally every home game. That included a past four-time Pro Bowler in the NFL Monday. Yet former Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr couldn’t help but praise a kind gesture manager Dave Roberts made.

Carr took his family to see the Dodgers on the field before facing the Kansas City Royals at Chavez Ravine. But he took to the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the action Roberts made before the game while underneath an 88 degree sky before the opening pitch.

“Shoutout to Dave Roberts. We are at a Dodgers game and he noticed my wife holding our newborn and kids in the heat during batting practice. He invited us into his office to cool off for 30 minutes,” Carr posted.

Carr added that Roberts is a “genuinely kind person. Thanks Dave. Go Dodgers.” Carr also is in Los Angeles for another reason, though.

Derek Carr to Become Neighbors to the Dodgers?

The Bakersfield, California native is soon going to make Westwood his newest work home.

UCLA football has named Carr to the 2026 coaching staff under new head coach Bob Chesney. So now he’ll serve as a special advisor while helping with game-planning and assiting the quarterbacks. The school made that announcement on Monday before Carr took in the Dodgers game.

“We are excited to welcome Derek to our program,” Chesney said in a school news release. “He has played the quarterback position at a high level for more than a decade, and his experience, leadership and football knowledge will be an incredible resource for our coaching staff and student-athletes.”

Chesney added what he loved about Carr in making the official hire.

“What stands out most is his passion for the game and his commitment to developing young people. Derek will have a tremendous impact on our players and is a great addition to our program,” Chesney adds.

Derek Carr Surprise UCLA Hire

The 11-year NFL quarterback holds no previous ties to the Big Ten university. He never was recruited by UCLA either out of Bakersfield Christian High School.

However, he’s got ties to general manager Darrick Yray, who was at Fresno State with Carr during his illustrious collegiate run. Yray helped endorse Carr’s hire to UCLA while the retired NFL quarterback raved about this opportunity.

“The opportunity to help Coach Chesney, the staff and the quarterbacks at UCLA was one that really excited me,” Carr said via UCLA. “I’m looking forward to sharing my experiences and helping support the program in any way I can.”

Now taking in Dodger games amid this playoff push comes with the work perks for Carr.

Dodgers Aiming to Reignite

Los Angeles dealt with a sudden skid that made fans and analysts hit the panic button. Even newcomer pitcher from the Detroit Tigers Tarik Skubal took a loss to the Chicago Cubs in his LA debut.

LA managed to end a sudden seven-game slide against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday 2-1. But Arizona snatched Sunday’s game with a 4-2 score.

Roberts is aiming to redeem this team after losing eight of their last nine contests.