Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Big Freddie Freeman News During Reds Series

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be facing the Cincinnati Reds for the second game of their four-game series.

The Dodgers will be aiming to stay hot in this one, as they defeated the Reds by a 4-1 final score in their last game.

Now, the Dodgers have provided some big Freddie Freeman news before their Tuesday game against the Reds.

Freddie Freeman Returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Lineup

After not playing in the Dodgers’ most recent game against the Reds, Freeman will be returning to the lineup on Tuesday.

Freeman is set to bat second for Los Angeles and will be playing first base.

Seeing Freeman return to the lineup is good news for Los Angeles, as he has been dealing with a lingering injury. He will be aiming to have a strong performance as he returns to Los Angeles’ lineup.

Here is the Dodgers’ full batting order for their game against the Reds, as reported by Underdog MLB: J. De Paula DH F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF M. Muncy 3B T. Edman CF H. Feduccia C A. Freeland 2B

Dodgers 9/15 J. De Paula DH

F. Freeman 1B

M. Betts SS

K. Tucker RF

T. Hernández LF

M. Muncy 3B

T. Edman CF

H. Feduccia C

A. Freeland 2B Y. Yamamoto SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 15, 2026

Looking at Freeman

Freeman has been struggling at the plate lately. This makes sense, given his ongoing injury trouble.

Freeman has not recorded a hit in each of his last four games. He has gone 0-for-15 over that span, which includes four strikeouts.

Given this, Freeman will now be looking to heat back up in his return to the Dodgers’ lineup. In 142 games this season for Los Angeles, he has 16 home runs, 66 RBI, and a .293 batting average.

Looking at the Dodgers

The Dodgers currently sport a 91-56 record and are first in the National League West. They have a nine-game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres, so they’re in good shape.

Los Angeles has also won eight out of their last 10 games. With this, they are not showing any signs of slowing down. This remains the case even if they have been dealing with injury trouble, including with Freeman.

The Dodgers will be looking to stay hot by picking up another win against the Reds on Tuesday.