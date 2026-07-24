Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Decision Before Mets Series

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Most recently, the Dodgers won by a score of 9-5 on Wednesday.

Freddie Freeman (who batted 3rd) finished with three hits, one walk, two runs and one stolen base.

Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Decision

For Friday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 7/24 S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF T. Edman 3B F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS M. Rojas 2B K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF D. Rushing C R. Sasaki SP”

Freeman has been moved down to the 4th spot in the lineup on Friday.

He comes into the night batting .289 with 109 hits, 15 home runs, 51 RBIs, 54 runs and four stolen bases in 100 games.

The future Hall of Famer is in the middle of his 5th season playing for the Dodgers.

Freeman had spent the first 12 years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

In 2021, he helped the franchise win the World Series title.

The 10-time MLB All-Star won another two titles during his current stint with Los Angeles.

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are in the middle of another outstanding season.

They come into the night at the top of the National League West with a 65-38 record in 103 games.

Over their last ten games, the Dodgers have gone 5-5 (and they are 34-19 in 53 games on the road).

Mets Right Now

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 43-60 record in 103 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 21-28 in the 49 games they have played at home).