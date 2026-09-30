Freddie Freeman’s Heartfelt Message to Father Adds Extra Emotion to Dodgers Postseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers are just a few days away from Game 1 of the NLDS. During their bye week, the Dodgers have been getting trying to get their injury woes in order.

Manager Dave Roberts believes that Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman–who both dealt with knee injuries at the end of the season–will be in great shape ahead of Game 1.

Freeman spoke to the media about his health on Tuesday, but shifted their attention to a heartfelt message to his father ahead of the postseason.

Freddie Freeman Shares What He Learned From His Father After ‘World Was Turned Upside Down’

Freddie Freeman has always been open about his tight-knit relationship with his father, but he recently explained how his dad has shaped into the man he is today.

“What I learned from my dad is someone who had his world turned upside down when my mom passed away when I was 10-years-old and he continued to take care of 3 boys,” Freeman said of his father.

On June 13, 2000, Freeman’s mother Rosemary passed away from Melanoma skin cancer. Freeman lost his mother at just 10 years old, and his father became a widow with three young boys.

Fred Freeman worked tirelessly using baseball as an outlet for him and his sons.

When Freeman was 12, he saved his father’s life after he suffered severe congestive heart failure. He rushed him to the hospital, giving Fred a chance to chance his lifestyle and live a healthier life.

Through the many milestones that Freeman has achieved, his father has been right by his side. After his 2024 World Series grand slam, Freeman immediately found his father in the stands and celebrated with him.

“As I’ve gotten older and looked back at what that man had to go through… he still continued day in and day out to be the person he is and take care of us. That man had every excuse in the book to do whatever he wanted in 2000 and he didn’t make an excuse.”

Freeman calls his father down-to-earth and a blessing.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman Shares Knee Injury Update

Freddie Freeman dealt with right patellar tendinitis at the end September causing him to miss a couple games.

Now that the Dodgers have gotten some rest, Freeman has opened up about his knee injury. Even admitting that it was an issue, without using it as blame for his struggling numbers.

“Freddie Freeman said he won’t blame his injuries for his late season struggles, but admitted the knee was an issue for him and may have caused some bad habits subconsciously due to the pain,” Dodgers beat writer Blake Williams wrote on X. “He said his knee is in a good spot now and he has the 5 days to work on his mechanics.”

“I’ll never blame anything physical wise of why I didn’t play well,” Freeman said. “The knee was a problem, I played bad. The bye week is huge for me.”

Freeman said that he will be taking batting practice every day this week, taking a similar approach to his 2024 postseason heroics to get back on track with his swing.