Dodgers Provide Positive Freddie Freeman Injury Update After Cubs Loss

The Los Angeles Dodgers got quite the injury scare, as All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman exited their 7-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs. After the game, manager Dave Roberts told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic that X-rays came back negative on Freeman’s left hand/wrist.

“We got to get Freddie out of the game, he got hit on the hand,” said Roberts on SportsNet LA’s postgame coverage. “Fortunately, x-rays were negative so that’s another positive.”

That’s good news for both Freeman and the Dodgers. Hand and wrist injuries can be especially tricky for hitters. This appears to be more of a day-to-day issue, but things can change in a hurry.

Dodgers Get Positive Injury News on Freddie Freeman After Cubs Loss

The 36-year-old left the game in the fifth inning after an awkward at-bat. He stared down at his left hand after a check swing foul ball before finishing the at-bat. Utility infielder Kike Hernandez finished the game at first base.

Freeman is having another strong year with the Dodgers. The 36-year-old is slashing .310/.385/.485 with 27 doubles, 15 home runs, and a 141 wRC+. He’s been a steady contributor throughout his five seasons in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles will have a travel day before they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks for a weekend series at Chase Field on August 7-9. All eyes will be on the lineup and whether Freeman is in it.

Freeman told Katie Woo of The Athletic that he expects to be in the lineup against Arizona.

“Got hit on the side of my hand,” Freeman told Woo. “That’s what I get for swinging at a ball at my face.”

The Dodgers will try to snap a six-game losing streak in Arizona. They’ve been swept in back-to-back series by the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs. Their National League West lead remains at 8.5 games, pending Arizona’s game against the San Diego Padres.

But they could potentially lose ground to the Atlanta Braves in the National League postseason seeding if this slide continues.