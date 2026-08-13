Dodgers in ‘Good Spirits’ After Latest Freddie Freeman Injury Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered another injury, as first baseman Freddie Freeman left their 4-2 win over the Royals. Freeman slipped and tumbled over the steps of the Royals dugout chasing a foul ball in the eighth inning.

After the game, the Dodgers got great news on Freeman. Manager Dave Roberts said that Freeman is day-to-day and they “dodged a bullet” concerning a more serious injury. X-rays were not needed.

“(Head trainer Thomas Albert) gave me an update by text and said that he’s sore,” said Roberts on SportsNet LA’s postgame coverage. “Hand, knee, foot, shoulder a little bit. But I think we dodged a bullet.”

Roberts clarified that Freeman’s left side was sore after a follow-up question. The All-Star first baseman was set for a scheduled off day on Friday. They’ll see how he comes in and decide if he’ll play the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers host the Brewers for a four-game set at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium over the weekend. It will be a rematch of last year’s National League Championship Series.

Freddie Freeman in Good Spirits After Scary Fall vs. Royals

Following the game, Freddie Freeman spoke to reporters. The All-Star first baseman said he did not hit his head during his fall into the Royals dugout.

“I am sore,” said Freeman on SportsNet LA. “Kneecaps are sore, shoulders sore, hands sore, wrists sore.”

Freeman says he’s in good spirits with the injury. Before meeting with the media, he already did his cold tub treatment. He feels confident he’s done everything he needs to do to get back in the lineup against the Brewers.

The 36-year-old recalled the events that led to his scary fall into the Royals dugout.

“I knew I was close to the rail. I haven’t seen the replay yet, but I went to lean against the rail to catch the ball. And obviously there was no rail.”

Freeman recalled a similar play in Arizona that happened on August 25, 2016. At the time, he was a member of the Atlanta Braves.

He fell over the sidewall, as the nets hadn’t been extended to where they are now, and took a 10-foot fall. Like in this game, Freeman avoided a serious injury.

The All-Star first baseman confirmed he had a scheduled off day on Friday, as Roberts said. The Brewers are projected to start left-handers Shane Drohan and Robert Gasser to begin the series.

All eyes will be on the Dodgers lineup when it comes out, and whether Freddie Freeman will be in it.