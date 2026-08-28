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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Intriguing Freddie Freeman Change Before Tigers Series

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Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to a strike out during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on August 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers kick off their series against the Detroit Tigers on Friday. They will be looking to start this series on the right foot after being swept by the Atlanta Braves in their most recent series.

The Dodgers are making some slight changes to their lineup against the Tigers. This includes with star slugger Freddie Freeman.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Change

Los Angeles Dodgers v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JUNE 22: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of the game at Target Field on June 22, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Freeman will be in a new spot in the Dodgers’ lineup for their series opener against the Tigers. This is because the veteran first baseman will be batting second after being Los Angeles’ cleanup hitter in their most recent game

With Freeman batting second against the Tigers, Max Muncy will be Los Angeles’ cleanup hitter for the series opener.

Here is the Dodgers’ full batting order for their game against the Tigers.

S. Ohtani DH

F. Freeman 1B

M. Betts SS

M. Muncy 3B

T. Edman 2B

K. Tucker RF

A. Thomas CF

T. Hernández LF

H. Feduccia C

Freddie Freeman’s 2026 Season With the Dodgers So Far

Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, CO – AUGUST 18: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is congratulated in the dugout after scoring in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 18, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Freeman has once again been an incredibly important part of the Dodgers’ roster this season. In 130 games so far with Los Angeles, he has recorded 15 home runs, 61 RBI, and a .300 batting average. This is after he recorded 24 home runs, 90 RBI, and a .295 batting average in 147 games for Los Angeles during the 2025 season.

Freeman is entering this game on a bit of a hot streak, too, as he has hits in four out of his last five games. He will now be looking to continue to make an impact for Los Angeles after being moved up to the second spot in their batting order from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Intriguing Freddie Freeman Change Before Tigers Series

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