Dodgers Provide Telling Freddie Freeman Injury Update Ahead of Reds Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have seen healthier days as they continue to play without multiple everyday starters. Los Angeles has been without Andy Pages (hand), Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps), and Freddie Freeman (knee).

Freeman, 37, is expected to avoid an injured list stint due to the right knee tendinitis, says The Athletic’s Katie Woo.

Although the All-Star first baseman won’t be playing on Monday, a return may be coming sooner rather than later.

The future Hall of Famer won’t be in the Dodgers’ lineup on Monday, but there is a chance that he returns in Los Angeles’ second game of the series on Tuesday, Katie Woo added.

Dave Roberts Addresses Freddie Freeman Injury

“I think it’s one of those things where we’ve got to manage it … just pick spots to give him an off day here or there,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said about Freddie Freeman. “Again, we’ve just got to make sure he’s at optimal health when we finish the season. So I think that he might not love it, but giving him a day off here or there might be beneficial.”

Freeman has run into a tough batting skid since the season turned to September. In his last 26 at-bats, he’s gone 3-for-26 with one home run and three RBIs. He’s batting .115/.281./.231 in the month.

“Just talking to him today, he said he felt good,” Roberts added. “Obviously, the swings don’t indicate that, don’t validate that. On the defense, he’s obviously not moving as well as he’s used to. I think that he’s doing anything and everything he can to prepare. But yeah, the last week, it’s pretty obvious that he’s not himself in the box.”

Los Angeles is looking to get Freddie Freeman to better health before a push for a third-straight World Series win this October.

Miguel Rojas to Play Through Shoulder Injury

Los Angeles received more unfortunate injury news. This time, it concerns 2025 World Series hero Miguel Rojas.

The 37-year-old exited the Dodgers’ loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday after appearing to aggravate his right shoulder.

Rojas dove for a grounder hit by Marlins catcher Joe Mack. Rojas stayed down on the field, then got up and stayed in the game before exiting in the ninth.

The utility infielder has been playing through a torn labrum for years, says MLB.com’s Perla Paredes. He’s expected to do the same despite the recent setback.

“It’s really sore right now,” Rojas said. “I’m probably gonna get an injection. So this is not gonna be something new for me. I [have played] through some shoulder pain before and kind of like what I felt in that place, my lever there that I have on my right shoulder, maybe got a little bigger. It got worse because I felt a little bit of a pop on the back of my shoulder. So we’ll see ‘till tomorrow and see how it feels in the next 24, 48 hours.”

The hope is that Miguel Rojas won’t need to be sidelined for an extended period of time.