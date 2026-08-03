Freddie Freeman Shares Candid Reaction to Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers made arguably the biggest splash of the MLB trade deadline by acquiring two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers, and Freddie Freeman couldn’t hide his excitement.

Speaking with Tigers broadcaster Jason Benetti after the trade became official, the veteran first baseman admitted there was one immediate benefit to adding one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers.

“I’m glad he’s on our side now,” Freeman said.

The six-time All-Star later praised both Skubal and the Dodgers’ front office, explaining why Los Angeles remains one of baseball’s perennial World Series contenders.

Freddie Freeman Knows Just How Difficult Skubal Is to Face

Freeman expanded on why Skubal has become one of the most feared pitchers in baseball over the last several seasons.

“Whenever you see the Tigers on the schedule, you kind of circle it and like, ‘Oh, are we going to draw Tarik or are we not going to draw him?'”

The numbers back up Freeman’s assessment.

Skubal entered Los Angeles as the reigning back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner after establishing himself as arguably the game’s premier left-handed starter. Before the trade, the 29-year-old posted a 2.79 ERA with 116 strikeouts and just 14 walks across 96 2/3 innings in 16 starts this season.

Over 153 career appearances with Detroit, he compiled a 61-42 record with a 3.04 ERA while recording more than 1,000 strikeouts.

Now, instead of trying to solve his overpowering fastball and devastating off-speed arsenal, the Dodgers will hand him the ball every fifth day as they pursue another World Series title.

Dodgers’ Farm System Once Again Pays Dividends

Freeman also used the interview to credit the Dodgers’ player development system, which once again gave the organization the prospect capital necessary to land a superstar.

“We have a great farm system that drafts well, we develop well. Teams want our guys.”

Los Angeles sent outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and pitching prospect Brady Smith to Detroit in exchange for the left-handed ace.

Hope was widely viewed as the centerpiece of the deal after emerging as one of baseball’s top outfield prospects, while Ryan remained a highly regarded arm despite missing significant time following Tommy John surgery.

Smith, meanwhile, has flashed swing-and-miss potential throughout the minor leagues thanks to his ability to generate strikeouts.

Even after moving Hope, the Dodgers continue to boast one of the deepest farm systems in baseball. MLB Pipeline ranked Los Angeles as the sport’s top farm entering the season, with prospects such as Josue De Paula, Eduardo Quintero, Mike Sirota and Emil Morales still headlining an impressive pipeline.

Freeman believes that combination of elite player development and an aggressive front office separates the Dodgers from much of the league.

“Credit to our front office to go out there and, you know, go get those star players to hopefully win a championship again.”

Freeman Continues to Lead by Example for Los Angeles

Freeman’s endorsement carries additional weight because he remains one of the cornerstones of the Dodgers’ clubhouse.

Now in his fifth season with Los Angeles, the former National League MVP continues to anchor the middle of the lineup while serving as one of the club’s most respected veteran leaders.

Through 108 games this season, Freeman is batting .310 with 128 hits, 15 home runs, 54 RBIs, 57 runs scored and five stolen bases. His 3.3 WAR ranks among the most valuable players on Los Angeles’ roster, while his .310 average is once again among the best in the National League.

Freeman is under contract with the Dodgers through the 2027 season, when he’ll be 37 years old.

“I’ve always wanted to try and play until I’m 40 years old,” Freeman said earlier this season. “That would be three more years after this. I’m not going to put a firm number on it. I would have to get another contract, so I’m only worried about this year. But 20 years in the big leagues would be kind of cool and special.”

While Freeman has long been viewed as a candidate to eventually reach the 3,000-hit milestone, he recently admitted that becoming a father again has shifted his perspective on how long he wants to continue playing.

“Obviously, getting 3,000 hits would be very, very cool,” Freeman said. “But ever since baby girl came into this world about a month ago, my perspective has changed a little bit on individual stats and how long I would want to play.”