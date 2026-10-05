Freddie Freeman Shares Thoughts After Game 2 NLDS Loss to Braves

After the Atlanta Braves captured a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS Game Two on Sunday afternoon, the series between the two World Series hopefuls is knotted at one apiece, with the series shifting to Atlanta for the next two games.

LA outhomered the Braves 2-0 in Game Two, and all of the Dodgers’ runs have come via the homer, which is a bit concerning. Dodgers’ infielder Freddie Freeman hit a solo shot on Sunday evening, but ultimately, LA came up short.

Following the game, Freeman spoke with the media and shared his reaction to the loss, as well as his thoughts on how the series is going thus far.

Freddie Freeman Shares Thoughts on Dodgers Loss to Braves

Via SportsNetLA, here is what Freddie Freeman had to say after the Dodgers’ loss on Sunday:

“Gotta find a way to score some runs without hitting a home run; that’s our biggest thing right now.”

“Two really good teams going at it,” Freeman also noted.

Freddie has emerged as a true leader on the Dodgers roster, and he makes a great point. LA was 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position on Sunday, so they had no issue tallying baserunners, but driving them in was the issue.

NLDS Between Dodgers and Braves Shifting to LA

The Dodgers got a solid outing from Blake Snell on Sunday, but walks were a huge issue; despite the Braves going to a bullpen game, Didier Fuentes shut down the Dodgers offense from the 6th inning on.

However, now both teams will have their ace starters going on Tuesday, with Atlanta opting to start Chris Sale, and LA going with Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Game Three is the biggest game of both teams’ respective seasons, and with both All-Star starters going, it should be another tense, low-scoring affair.