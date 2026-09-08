Los Angeles Dodgers Quickly Announce Freddie Freeman Change After Hitless Game

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds in California.

The Dodgers are coming off a 6-3 win on Monday night.

Freddie Freeman (who batted 2nd) finished with no hits, one walk, one run and one stolen base.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Change

For Tuesday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 9/8 T. Edman CF M. Betts SS W. Smith C F. Freeman DH T. Hernández RF M. Rojas 2B A. Call LF M. Muncy 3B E. Hernández 1B T. Skubal SP”

Freeman has been down to the 4th spot in the order (and is the DH).

The future Hall of Famer is in the middle of his 5th season playing for the Dodgers.

He is currently batting .299 with 156 hits, 16 home runs, 66 RBIs, 72 runs and seven stolen bases in 139 games.

Freeman had spent the first 12 years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

He won the 2021 World Series in Atlanta (and the last two with the Dodgers).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Tuesday

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup on Tuesday:

@schemingboi: “imagine if every Dodger was healthy and playing to their potential…”

@kellystorms: “I’m curious to see Skubal in this one. When he’s right, opposing hitters spend a lot of the night just trying to survive counts.”

@yamarushing: “please just il shohei so he’s healthy for the postseason i can’t take this anymore 💔💔💔”