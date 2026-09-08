Hi, Subscriber

Los Angeles Dodgers Quickly Announce Freddie Freeman Change After Hitless Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers strikes out swinging during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds in California.

The Dodgers are coming off a 6-3 win on Monday night.

Freddie Freeman (who batted 2nd) finished with no hits, one walk, one run and one stolen base.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Change

GettyFreddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers strikes out swinging during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

For Tuesday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 9/8 T. Edman CF M. Betts SS W. Smith C F. Freeman DH T. Hernández RF M. Rojas 2B A. Call LF M. Muncy 3B E. Hernández 1B T. Skubal SP”

Freeman has been down to the 4th spot in the order (and is the DH).

The future Hall of Famer is in the middle of his 5th season playing for the Dodgers.

He is currently batting .299 with 156 hits, 16 home runs, 66 RBIs, 72 runs and seven stolen bases in 139 games.

GettFreddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 16, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Freeman had spent the first 12 years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

He won the 2021 World Series in Atlanta (and the last two with the Dodgers).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Tuesday

Getty Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers greets Kyle Tucker #23 as they leave the field after defeating the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on September 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup on Tuesday:

@schemingboi: “imagine if every Dodger was healthy and playing to their potential…”

@kellystorms: “I’m curious to see Skubal in this one. When he’s right, opposing hitters spend a lot of the night just trying to survive counts.”

@yamarushing: “please just il shohei so he’s healthy for the postseason i can’t take this anymore 💔💔💔”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Los Angeles Dodgers Quickly Announce Freddie Freeman Change After Hitless Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x