Dodgers Star Freddie Freeman Makes Honest Statement After Tigers Game

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their series with the Detroit Tigers in Michigan.

They are coming off a 2-1 victory on Friday night.

Freddie Freeman finished with two hits, one RBI and one walk.

Dodgers Star Freddie Freeman Makes Honest Statement

After the game, Freeman spoke to SportsNet LA.

Kirsten Watson: “Freddie, you saw a few different pitchers tonight, but it seemed like they all had a similar approach to you. What adjustments did you make there really late in the game? Not only to get your two hits, but to also bring in the game-winning run.”

Freeman: “Just kind of battling myself in the first few. I’ve been kind of working on a couple of things, and I kind of got bent over at my top half and trying to find a feel pitch to pitch. Luckily, sometimes when they bring in a lefty it makes me stand myself straight up, and that kind of clicked for me right there, and then I felt pretty good after that.”

Watson: “Ultimately, it was another one-run game for you guys, but it was a win this time. When you look at just the offense, how you guys really battled to scratch those two across, what does it say about this group right now?”

Freeman: “We had some clutch hits today. You got Kiké with the pinch hit getting in there. Miguel with a huge hit. I know we’re not scoring a lot of runs lately, but we got to take our wins right now, and hopefully we can carry it over and score more than two runs.”

Freeman is in the middle of his 5th season playing for the Dodgers.

The future Hall of Famer is batting .302 with 150 hits, 15 home runs, 62 RBIs, 65 runs and six stolen bases in 131 games.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are in the middle of another incredible season.

Right now, they are at the top of the National League West with an 81-54 record in their first 135 games.