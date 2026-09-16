Dodgers Star Freddie Freeman Makes Honest Statement Amid Recent Injury

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

The Dodgers won by a score of 4-0.

Freddie Freeman finished with three hits in five at-bats.

They will now look to go for the sweep on Wednesday.

Freeman Makes Honest Statement

After the game, Freeman met with the media (via SportsNet LA).

The future Hall of Famer had recently missed several games due to injury.

Reporter: “Freddie, you had those three hits tonight. I know it’s kind of been back and forth for you dealing with this tendinitis, but how is your knee feeling right now, and how good was it to see the results fall today?”

Freeman: “No, it was good. I’ve been kind of working a new thing in the cage the last couple days, so I got to go for results-based things right now. We got to get hot with two weeks to go, and looking to be hot for a few weeks, that’s all I’m trying to do. So I felt good in the cage today, and luckily was able to throw some seeing-eye bleeders out there today.”

Reporter: “With your knee though, are you finding that you still want to give it some time here and there, or is it feeling significantly better?”

Freeman: “I was supposed to be off tomorrow, but I played myself in there. So I’m very excited, I’m in there tomorrow. I think they were trying to manage it. I told them I was good to be able to play every day, but they’re trying to be mindful. I feel good, I had no pain in the knee today. So with three hits today, I got myself in there tomorrow.”

Looking At Freeman

Freeman was picked in the 2nd round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his 5th season with the Dodgers.

Prior to Los Angeles, the ten-time MLB All-Star had a 12-year run with the Atlanta Braves.

Right now, Freeman is batting .296 with 159 hits, 16 home runs, 66 RBIs, 72 runs and seven stolen bases in 143 games.