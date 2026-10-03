Hi, Subscriber

Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Freddie Freeman News Before Braves Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 17: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 17, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up their NLDS series with the Atlanta Braves in California.

The Dodgers have been off since last Sunday.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Freddie Freeman News

GettyFreddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ahead of their series with the Braves, the Dodgers made a post about Freddie Freeman.

The Dodgers wrote (via X) on October 2: “To commemorate Freddie’s walk-off home run in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series, we painted the seat blue where the ball landed in the Right Field Pavillion in Section 306, Row K, Seat 5.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@dodgerblued: “landed in seat 5 because baseball is beautiful like that. how can you not be romantic about baseball”

@DodgerBlue1958: “Pretty cool”

@BoyslnBIue: “why am I EMOTIONAL”

GettyFreddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs to first base against the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 13, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

@azdavid93: “That it landed in seat 5 is in and of itself an incredible thing, let alone the actual moment 😍😍😍”

@cnukeepapromi5e: “5 hit it to seat 5. How can you not be romantic about baseball?”

@RaulCastro2001: “Need some Freddie magic. Hope this lit a fire in him!”

GettyFreddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 17, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

@AngelenoDodgers: “Freddie is on the Dodgers Mount Rushmore with the home run!”

@77imlab: “Ahhh, now that is soooo BEAUTIFUL!! 😍.Congrats #FreddieFreeman on this amazing honor. That section is going to be a HOT SEAT for many years to come! Well deserved! 🫶🏽💙💙🌟🌟🏆🏆🏆💅🏽”

Looking At Freeman

GettyLos Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) smiles while heading back to the dugout during the eight inning of a MLB game against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. 

Freeman was picked in the 2nd round of the 2007 MLB Draft out of high school.

He spent the first 12 years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

In 2021, Freeman helped the franchise win the World Series over the Houston Astros.

GettyFreddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Austin Riley #27 after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Freeman has won three World Series titles (after winning two more with the Dodgers).

He finished the 2026 regular season batting .288 with 167 hits, 16 home runs, 70 RBIs, 74 runs and seven stolen bases in 153 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Freddie Freeman News Before Braves Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x