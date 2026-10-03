Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Freddie Freeman News Before Braves Series

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up their NLDS series with the Atlanta Braves in California.

The Dodgers have been off since last Sunday.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Freddie Freeman News

Ahead of their series with the Braves, the Dodgers made a post about Freddie Freeman.

The Dodgers wrote (via X) on October 2: “To commemorate Freddie’s walk-off home run in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series, we painted the seat blue where the ball landed in the Right Field Pavillion in Section 306, Row K, Seat 5.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@dodgerblued: “landed in seat 5 because baseball is beautiful like that. how can you not be romantic about baseball”

@DodgerBlue1958: “Pretty cool”

@BoyslnBIue: “why am I EMOTIONAL”

@azdavid93: “That it landed in seat 5 is in and of itself an incredible thing, let alone the actual moment 😍😍😍”

@cnukeepapromi5e: “5 hit it to seat 5. How can you not be romantic about baseball?”

@RaulCastro2001: “Need some Freddie magic. Hope this lit a fire in him!”

@AngelenoDodgers: “Freddie is on the Dodgers Mount Rushmore with the home run!”

@77imlab: “Ahhh, now that is soooo BEAUTIFUL!! 😍.Congrats #FreddieFreeman on this amazing honor. That section is going to be a HOT SEAT for many years to come! Well deserved! 🫶🏽💙💙🌟🌟🏆🏆🏆💅🏽”

Looking At Freeman

Freeman was picked in the 2nd round of the 2007 MLB Draft out of high school.

He spent the first 12 years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

In 2021, Freeman helped the franchise win the World Series over the Houston Astros.

Freeman has won three World Series titles (after winning two more with the Dodgers).

He finished the 2026 regular season batting .288 with 167 hits, 16 home runs, 70 RBIs, 74 runs and seven stolen bases in 153 games.