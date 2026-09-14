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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman News Before Reds Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to media during a post-game press conference after hitting a walk-off grand slam to win Game One of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers finished their series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.

The Dodgers lost by a score of 6-4 (and dropped two out of three games in the series).

Freddie Freeman finished with one strikeout in four at-bats.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman News

GettyFreddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs to first base against the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 13, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

The Dodgers will remain on the road for a series with the Cincinnati Reds that starts on Monday in Ohio.

Ahead of the game, the team announced an update on Freddie Freeman.

MLB.com wrote: “Has been dealing with right knee soreness, which he described as patellar tendinitis. Will be out of the lineup Sept. 14 to rest. An IL stint is not currently being considered.”

Social Media Reacts To Freeman News

GettyFreddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers strikes out swinging during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying:

Bill Plunkett: “#Dodgers Dave Roberts said Freddie Freeman will not be in the lineup Monday. Clearly hasn’t been himself the past week between his swing and moving on defense, Roberts said.”

Jack Harris: “Freddie Freeman’s slump is up to 1-for-26. Dave Roberts said he clearly isn’t moving well in the box or at first (as his ninth-inning misplay today underlined) Thus, he’ll be out of Dodgers’ lineup again tomorrow”

@SirotaMVP: “Feel like you just gotta IL him rn, give him as much time as possible to get healthy before October and call up Ward or Tibbs in the meantime”

GettyFreddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 16, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

@Maxwell1995Vjjo: “The Dodgers will be going into the postseason with an injured Freddie Freeman, Andy Pages coming off a hand fracture, and Shohei Ohtani with a knee and bicep injury. Great vibes all around. It’s never been more over.”

@Luislv45626: “Let him rest until the postseason man, it’s essential we get that bye week”

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are in the middle of another outstanding season.

They come into their series with the Reds as the top team in the National League West with a 90-59 record in 149 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman News Before Reds Series

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