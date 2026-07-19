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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Game 2 Starting Pitcher for Yankees Doubleheader

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The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the starting pitcher for Game 2 of the Yankees doublheader.
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 03: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches from the dugout during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 03, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks 7-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the doubleheader against the New York Yankees 8-2 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Game 2 of the doubleheader is slated to start at 7:20 p.m. EDT. The game will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.

After the Game 1 victory, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced who will start Game 2 for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Announces Game 2 Starting Pitcher for Yankees Doubleheader

Will Klein will start vs. the Yankees in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JUNE 22: Will Klein #61 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game at Target Field on June 22, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Via the LA Times’ Maddie Lee on X: “Will Klein will be the opener for Game 2, Dave Roberts said. Kyle Hurt will also be available during this bullpen game as the 27th man.”

The Yankees haven’t officially announced who will start for the home team in Game 2 of Sunday’s doubleheader.

Via The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner on X: “Yankees have not officially decided on Elmer Rodríguez to start Game 2. Maybe an opener situation. Also sounds like they’ll possibly have a new reliever.”

Los Angeles Dodgers Win Series vs. New York Yankees

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after his team's 2-1 win against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 17: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after his team’s 2-1 win against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Dodgers have already claimed the series victory against the Yankees, winning Game 1 2-1 on Friday and Game 2 8-2 on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, the Yankees took a 1-0 lead when Jasson Dominguez scored on a passed ball in the fourth inning. Max Muncy hit a two-run home run off right-hander Gerrit Cole in the seventh inning, which was all the run support Los Angeles needed to win the game.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers jogs to first base on his home run during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 17: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers jogs to first base on his home run during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

During Game 1, Roki Sasaki threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Meanwhile, Cole allowed just two earned runs on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts over six innings.

The Dodgers had a much more dominant victory on Sunday afternoon.

Yoshinobu threw an absolute gem, allowing just two earned runs on four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over nine innings.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 19: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 and Dalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees in game one of a double header at Yankee Stadium on July 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 19: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 and Dalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees in game one of a double header at Yankee Stadium on July 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Cam Schlittler threw for the Yankees, allowing three earned runs on six hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

Shohei Ohtani hit an RBI double in the third inning, giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. Freddie Freeman followed with an RBI single.

Trent Grisham answered with a solo home run in the fourth inning. The Dodgers quickly responded, as Andy Pages hit an RBI double in the fifth, increasing Los Angeles’ lead to 3-1.

The Dodgers put the game out of reach in the eighth inning by scoring five runs. Anthony Volpe capped off the game’s scoring with an RBI single in the bottom half of the frame.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Game 2 Starting Pitcher for Yankees Doubleheader

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