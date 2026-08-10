Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted to Sign Tigers 3X All-Star Infielder

The Los Angeles Dodgers made multiple moves leading up to the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. They most notably brought in superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in a blockbuster trade. They also added a handful of other new players, including Kris Bubic, Hunter Feduccia, Ben Rortvedt, and Seth Halvorsen.

Now, after a busy trade deadline, the Dodgers are already being connected to a notable pending unrestricted free agent.

In a recent article for FanSided, Christopher Kline predicted that the Dodgers will end up being the team that signs Tigers star infielder Gleyber Torres this offseason.

“If the Dodgers pass on Chisholm and Arráez at the top of the second base market, Gleyber Torres is not a bad consolation prize. Los Angeles could really use another right-handed slugger with Mookie Betts on the decline,” Kline wrote.

The Dodgers are never afraid to do some spending, so it would not be surprising if they made a push for a three-time All-Star like Torres if he hits the free agent market this offseason. He would have the potential to be a strong addition to their roster next season if they successfully signed him. This is because he is a high-impact player when performing at his best.

Tigers’ Gleyber Torres Would Give the Dodgers Another Star Infielder to Work With

If the Dodgers signed Torres, he would undoubtedly have the potential to give their roster a nice boost. In 61 games this season with the Tigers, he has recorded seven home runs, 29 RBI, and a .257 batting average. Yet, when noting that Torres also had 16 home runs, 74 RBI, and a .256 batting average as an All-Star in 2025 with the Tigers, he certainly could be a big pickup for Los Angeles if signed.

Torres has also shown during his career that he can provide a good amount of pop at the plate. He has hit at least 24 home runs four times in his nine-year MLB career. This included in 2019 when he hit a career-high 38 home runs with the New York Yankees, so he can hit for power well. He also had 25 home runs with the Yankees during the 2023 season, which was not that long ago.

Dodgers Should Be on the Hunt for Infield Help This Offseason

Whether it is Torres or another player, it is fair to argue that the Dodgers should be open to bringing in another middle infielder this offseason. It would benefit them to upgrade there, and they could have some good options to choose from once MLB free agency opens. Besides Torres, a few other pending unrestricted free agents this year are Luis Arraez, Jazz Chisholm Jr, and Brandon Lowe.

However, Torres would certainly be an intriguing player for the Dodgers to bring in. He could very well thrive on a top team like the Dodgers and would give them another impactful hitter to work with. It will be intriguing to see if they end up being the team that lands Torres this offseason from here, but the fit looks very good on paper.