Los Angeles Dodgers Named Top Trade Destination for Orioles Star

The Los Angeles Dodgers were once again big-time buyers ahead of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. They notably won the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes, as they acquired the superstar pitcher from the Detroit Tigers in a blockbuster trade. They also brought in a few more new additions, including Kris Bubic, Ben Rortvedt, Hunter Feduccia, and Seth Halvorsen.

With the Dodgers being back-to-back reigning World Series champions and being among the top teams in the MLB standings, it is not surprising that they had a big trade deadline. But will they continue to make big moves this offseason?

In a recent article for FanSided, Jake Elman named the Dodgers as the top potential trade destinations for Baltimore Orioles star infielder Gunnar Henderson this offseason.

“Mookie Betts appears to be on the decline, and he turns 34 in October. Moving Betts back to second and giving Henderson the reins at shortstop sounds right up their alley, as does having Betts return to the outfield so the Dodgers can add both Henderson and Chisholm,” Elman wrote.

With the Dodgers’ middle infield needing a boost, it is understandable that they are being viewed as a prime potential offseason landing spot for Henderson. This is especially so when noting that they have made it clear that they are never afraid to make a big move for star talent.

Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson Would Be a Major Pickup for the Dodgers Next Season

If the Dodgers successfully landed Henderson this offseason, there is no question that he would be a major addition to their roster. The 25-year-old has shown that he can be a legitimate star when playing at his best, so it would make a lot of sense if the Dodgers worked hard to acquire him this winter.

In 119 games this season with the Orioles, Henderson has recorded 19 home runs, 49 RBI, and a .216 batting average. While his batting average is lower than in past years, he also had at least a .255 batting average in each of his first four MLB seasons. With that, he certainly could bounce back in that aspect next season if brought in by the Dodgers.

Henderson has also shown that he can make a real impact with his power. During the 2023 season, he hit 28 home runs. He also set career highs with 37 home runs, 92 RBI, and a .281 batting average just back in 2024. With numbers like these, the former AL Rookie of the Year and Silver Slugger Award winner would make a lot of sense for Los Angeles to target.

Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson Would Be More Than a Rental for the Dodgers

Another big reason why Henderson could grab the Dodgers’ attention is that he would be a long-term pickup for them. This is because he is signed through the 2028 season. With this, he would be more than a one-year rental for the Dodgers, which only adds to his appeal.

However, due to this, there is no question that trading for Henderson would cost the Dodgers a lot. Even if he has had a down year by his standards, his past success and young age still make him a valuable trading asset for Baltimore.