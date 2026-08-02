Here’s When Tarik Skubal Will Make His Los Angeles Dodgers Debut

The Los Angeles Dodgers made headlines late Saturday night when they acquired back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers.

In exchange, Los Angeles sent MLB’s No. 25 prospect, outfielder Zyhir Hope, along with right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith to Detroit.

The Dodgers made the trade official Sunday and quickly revealed when Skubal will make his team debut.

Skubal’s Dodgers Debut Revealed

Skubal made his final start for the Tigers on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, and the Dodgers are keeping him on his regular schedule.

As a result, Skubal will make his Dodgers debut Tuesday night when the team faces the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Tarik Skubal will officially make his Dodgers debut on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, per @ByJackHarris pic.twitter.com/GnCVNSZ84u — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 2, 2026

Skubal Reacts to Trade

Skubal reacted to the trade early Sunday morning in an interview, saying he was “excited to be a Dodger.”

“I’m excited to be a Dodger,” Skubal said to reporters, via Detroit SportsNet. “I’m excited to get down there and meet all those guys, and chase three championships in a row. That’s hard to do. So I’m excited to be a part of that. But yeah, it’s a lot of different emotions. Definitely kind of a roller coaster a little bit.”

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are coming off two straight losses against the Boston Red Sox entering Sunday’s series finale.

Los Angeles currently sits at 69-42 and is tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in MLB.

For the time being, Skubal will join a rotation featuring Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Justin Wrobleski, Emmet Sheehan, Roki Sasaki, and Eric Lauer.

However, when fully healthy, the Dodgers will likely be adding Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, and Tyler Glasnow to the mix.