Hi, Subscriber

How Dodgers Can Clinch NL West Division Today

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Blake Snell pitches for the Dodgers.
Getty
MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Blake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the class of the NL West Division year in and year out.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers have a chance to clinch yet another division title, just a few days after clinching a playoff berth.

It’ll be Blake Snell on the mound for the Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds to try and accomplish the feat.

Most of the lineup looks how you’d expect:

It’s certainly a lineup capable of clinching a division title.

How Dodgers Clinch NL West

It’s very simple for the Dodgers on Wednesday night. To clinch the NL West:

  • Dodgers win against the Reds.

As long as L.A. wins, they’re division champs.

There’s a week-and-a-half still to go in the season, so the division should be theirs regardless. Winning it now would feel good for the Dodgers, though.

The Padres are 10.0 games back with 11 games to play in their own season, as well, so if they lost to the Rockies on Wednesday night, that would also give the Dodgers the division crown.

Dodgers’ NL West History

The Dodgers have dominated the NL West for a long time.

This is how the division champions look going backward in time:

  • 2025: Dodgers
  • 2024: Dodgers
  • 2023: Dodgers
  • 2022: Dodgers
  • 2021: Giants
  • 2020: Dodgers
  • 2019: Dodgers
  • 2018: Dodgers
  • 2017: Dodgers
  • 2016: Dodgers
  • 2015: Dodgers
  • 2014: Dodgers
  • 2013: Dodgers
  • 2012: Giants
  • 2011: Diamondbacks
  • 2010: Giants
  • 2009: Dodgers
  • 2008: Dodgers
  • 2007: Diamondbacks
  • 2006: Padres
  • 2005: Padres
  • 2004: Dodgers
  • 2003: Giants
  • 2002: Diamondbacks
  • 2001: Diamondbacks
  • 2000: Giants

The Dodgers won eight division titles in a row before the Giants broke the streak with their NL West win in 2021 — when ironically, the Dodgers then knocked them out in the division series.

It has been another four in a row since then.

So if the Dodgers win the division this year, it’ll be 13 NL West titles in 14 years for them.

L.A. is also back-to-back World Series champs, of course, so they’ve got bigger goals. It all starts with ensuring a postseason spot each year, and then a division title if possible — and then the Dodgers have to play at their best in October.

It’s not easy, but it’s what the Dodgers have been able to pull off in recent years.

If they clinch now, they can also slowly start to line things up how they want them in the playoffs — assuming they also get a first-round bye, which is more likely than not at this point.

There’s still work for the Dodgers to do, but they’re certainly close to the time of year when they’re at their absolute dangerous best.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

How Dodgers Can Clinch NL West Division Today

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x