How Dodgers Can Clinch NL West Division Today

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the class of the NL West Division year in and year out.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers have a chance to clinch yet another division title, just a few days after clinching a playoff berth.

It’ll be Blake Snell on the mound for the Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds to try and accomplish the feat.

Most of the lineup looks how you’d expect:

Tonight’s lineup vs. the Reds as the Dodgers look to clinch the NL West! Blake Snell is on the mound, Freddie Freeman is batting cleanup after a 3-hit game yesterday, and Teoscar Hernández is DHing 💪 pic.twitter.com/oiBo25i7Do — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) September 16, 2026

It’s certainly a lineup capable of clinching a division title.

How Dodgers Clinch NL West

It’s very simple for the Dodgers on Wednesday night. To clinch the NL West:

Dodgers win against the Reds.

As long as L.A. wins, they’re division champs.

There’s a week-and-a-half still to go in the season, so the division should be theirs regardless. Winning it now would feel good for the Dodgers, though.

The Padres are 10.0 games back with 11 games to play in their own season, as well, so if they lost to the Rockies on Wednesday night, that would also give the Dodgers the division crown.

Dodgers’ NL West History

The Dodgers have dominated the NL West for a long time.

This is how the division champions look going backward in time:

2025: Dodgers

2024: Dodgers

2023: Dodgers

2022: Dodgers

2021: Giants

2020: Dodgers

2019: Dodgers

2018: Dodgers

2017: Dodgers

2016: Dodgers

2015: Dodgers

2014: Dodgers

2013: Dodgers

2012: Giants

2011: Diamondbacks

2010: Giants

2009: Dodgers

2008: Dodgers

2007: Diamondbacks

2006: Padres

2005: Padres

2004: Dodgers

2003: Giants

2002: Diamondbacks

2001: Diamondbacks

2000: Giants

The Dodgers won eight division titles in a row before the Giants broke the streak with their NL West win in 2021 — when ironically, the Dodgers then knocked them out in the division series.

It has been another four in a row since then.

So if the Dodgers win the division this year, it’ll be 13 NL West titles in 14 years for them.

L.A. is also back-to-back World Series champs, of course, so they’ve got bigger goals. It all starts with ensuring a postseason spot each year, and then a division title if possible — and then the Dodgers have to play at their best in October.

It’s not easy, but it’s what the Dodgers have been able to pull off in recent years.

If they clinch now, they can also slowly start to line things up how they want them in the playoffs — assuming they also get a first-round bye, which is more likely than not at this point.

There’s still work for the Dodgers to do, but they’re certainly close to the time of year when they’re at their absolute dangerous best.