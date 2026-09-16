How Dodgers Can Clinch NL West Division Today

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the class of the NL West Division year in and year out.
On Wednesday, the Dodgers have a chance to clinch yet another division title, just a few days after clinching a playoff berth.
It’ll be Blake Snell on the mound for the Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds to try and accomplish the feat.
Most of the lineup looks how you’d expect:
Tonight’s lineup vs. the Reds as the Dodgers look to clinch the NL West!
Blake Snell is on the mound, Freddie Freeman is batting cleanup after a 3-hit game yesterday, and Teoscar Hernández is DHing 💪 pic.twitter.com/oiBo25i7Do
— Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) September 16, 2026
It’s certainly a lineup capable of clinching a division title.
How Dodgers Clinch NL West
It’s very simple for the Dodgers on Wednesday night. To clinch the NL West:
- Dodgers win against the Reds.
As long as L.A. wins, they’re division champs.
There’s a week-and-a-half still to go in the season, so the division should be theirs regardless. Winning it now would feel good for the Dodgers, though.
The Padres are 10.0 games back with 11 games to play in their own season, as well, so if they lost to the Rockies on Wednesday night, that would also give the Dodgers the division crown.
Dodgers’ NL West History
The Dodgers have dominated the NL West for a long time.
This is how the division champions look going backward in time:
- 2025: Dodgers
- 2024: Dodgers
- 2023: Dodgers
- 2022: Dodgers
- 2021: Giants
- 2020: Dodgers
- 2019: Dodgers
- 2018: Dodgers
- 2017: Dodgers
- 2016: Dodgers
- 2015: Dodgers
- 2014: Dodgers
- 2013: Dodgers
- 2012: Giants
- 2011: Diamondbacks
- 2010: Giants
- 2009: Dodgers
- 2008: Dodgers
- 2007: Diamondbacks
- 2006: Padres
- 2005: Padres
- 2004: Dodgers
- 2003: Giants
- 2002: Diamondbacks
- 2001: Diamondbacks
- 2000: Giants
The Dodgers won eight division titles in a row before the Giants broke the streak with their NL West win in 2021 — when ironically, the Dodgers then knocked them out in the division series.
It has been another four in a row since then.
So if the Dodgers win the division this year, it’ll be 13 NL West titles in 14 years for them.
L.A. is also back-to-back World Series champs, of course, so they’ve got bigger goals. It all starts with ensuring a postseason spot each year, and then a division title if possible — and then the Dodgers have to play at their best in October.
It’s not easy, but it’s what the Dodgers have been able to pull off in recent years.
If they clinch now, they can also slowly start to line things up how they want them in the playoffs — assuming they also get a first-round bye, which is more likely than not at this point.
There’s still work for the Dodgers to do, but they’re certainly close to the time of year when they’re at their absolute dangerous best.
How Dodgers Can Clinch NL West Division Today