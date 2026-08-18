Dodgers Make Huge Decision on Struggling Star Edwin Diaz

The Los Angeles Dodgers are arguably one of the most stacked teams in Major League Baseball history, and while the team have struggled as of late, at 100%, there’s no team that truly matches up with them in the National League.

However, the recent struggles have shown that they do have weaknesses, and while the starting rotation is the most expensive in baseball history, the bullpen brings plenty of question marks as a contending team. The biggest question mark of all is veteran star Edwin Diaz, and while the Dodgers believed they’d landed a star in his prime, he’s struggled immensely, and now, the team have made a call on his immediate future.

Edwin Diaz Placed on the Injured List

With the Mets, Diaz had incredible aura on his way to the mound, and when he got there he was absolutely dominant, but unfortunately, injuries robbed the Mets of his best over a long stretch, and in free agency, he joined the already loaded Dodgers.

Now, his play has absolutely fallen off a cliff, with the 32-year-old putting together by far the worst season of his career, as he has posted an 11.85 ERA across 13.2 innings in 16 appearances in 2026, and while he has seven saves this year, he’s also blown four. After all of these struggles, the Dodgers have now made a massive call on Diaz, as they are set to place him on the Injured List, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic.

In her report, Woo reveals that the Dodgers are still trying to work out how to categorize Diaz’s trip to the Injured List, but the belief around the league is that it will be related to the 32-year-old veterans upper body.

Can the Dodgers Turn Recent Momentum?

Much like in recent seasons, the Dodgers have been dealing with plenty of injuries this season, but given the overwhelming amount of talent on the roster, this shouldn’t be effecting the team too much. To the surprise of no one, the Dodgers will likely bring back Diaz and other players on the IL in the lead in to the post-season, where once again they’ll have the most loaded roster in the history of the sport as they look to three-peat with back-to-back-to-back World Series victories.

As for Diaz, the team will be hoping that with a stint away from the game he can recover both physically and mentally, because over his last 11 appearances, Diaz has surrendered 24 hits and 17 earned runs over 8.2 innings of work.

Ultimately, for this team to be a true World Series threat once more, they’ll need their bullpen to be at their absolute best, and given what Diaz is owed by the Dodgers, they desperately need him to get his game right, because if he doesn’t, this could turn out to be one of the worst signings in recent history for the team.