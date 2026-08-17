Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Lineup Change Ahead of Rockies Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a tough 6-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. With this, they lost three out of the four games in their series against the Brewers.

Yet, all the Dodgers can do now is move on and try to get things back on track against the Colorado Rockies. Despite their tough loss to the Brewers, the Dodgers are not making too many changes to their roster for their series opener against Colorado.

However, Los Angeles is making one lineup change, and it is behind the plate.

Hunter Feduccia In for the Dodgers, Ben Rortvedt Out

The Dodgers are making a change at catcher for their series opener against the Rockies. This is because Hunter Feduccia will be back behind the plate for the Dodgers, while Ben Rortvedt will be coming out of the lineup.

Feduccia will be batting ninth for the Dodgers against the Rockies, just like Rortvedt did versus the Brewers on Sunday. The rest of Los Angeles’ lineup, on the other hand, will be staying the same.

Here is Los Angeles’ full batting order for their game against the Rockies.

DH Shohei Ohtani

1B Freddie Freeman

CF Andy Pages

3B Max Muncy

SS Mookie Betts

RF Kyle Tucker

2B Tommy Edman

LF Teoscar Hernandez

C Hunter Feduccia

Looking at Feduccia’s Stint With the Dodgers so Far

The Dodgers acquired Feduccia from the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. Since then, he has appeared in 11 games for the Dodgers, where he has recorded one home run, one RBI, and a .273 batting average. This is after he posted two home runs, 12 RBI, and a .234 batting average in 60 games with the Rays before the trade.

Feduccia will now be looking to make an impact after being put back into the Dodgers’ lineup as they go up against the Rockies. It will be interesting to see if he can put together a strong performance from here.