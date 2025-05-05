Insider: Dodgers’ Not Interested in $260 Million Star Despite Muncy’s Struggles

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the best teams in the MLB, but it appears they aren’t looking at upgrading their roster right now.

Los Angeles’ starting third baseman is Max Muncy, and he was expected to be a key part of the offense. However, he has struggled to produce this season. But MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today says his job is good for now, as the Dodgers aren’t pursuing St. Louis Cardinals‘ Nolan Arenado to replace him.

“Meanwhile, they still are trying to trade All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado. The Los Angeles Dodgers have yet to express interest while still hoping that third baseman Max Muncy escapes his early-season struggles,” Nightengale wrote.

The Cardinals have been looking to trade Arenado, who has this season and two more years on his eight-year, $260 million deal. Although Arenado would be a big upgrade over Muncy, Nightengale says the Dodgers aren’t interested in him. Arenado is an eight-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove Award Winner, and five-time Silver Slugger Award Winner.

Muncy, meanwhile, is making $14.5 million this season and has a club option for $10 million in 2026. Muncy is hitting .188 with 1 home run and 7 RBIs this season as he has struggled to produce offensively.

Dodgers’ Manager Surprised by Muncy’s Struggles

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts admits he’s surprised by Muncy’s struggles.

Roberts thought Muncy would be a key part of the Dodgers’ offense, but that hasn’t been the case to begin 2025. When asked about Muncy’s struggles, Roberts said he was surprised but is hopeful he will turn it around.

“You know what’s interesting is there are some balls barreled that aren’t going out, but also there’s still a lot of swing and miss,” Roberts said. “So it just, it’s all sort of, right now, pretty puzzling, but I know he’s trying to find his way out. “But yeah, I mean, to think through April he hasn’t hit a homer, I think that surprises everyone.”

Muncy is still hitting fifth in the Dodgers’ lineup despite his struggles. In his career, he’s a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion.

Muncy Says His 1st Home Run of Season Was Emotional

Muncy began the season slowly and didn’t hit his first home run of the season on April 30.

It was a shocking start to the season, and after he hit the home run, Muncy got emotional as he said the start has been difficult for him.

“Playing in L.A. is not easy, but it’s a privilege, and it’s a privilege to play under this pressure,” Muncy said. “And it’s something I’ve always thrived on. But it doesn’t mean it’s been easy, for me or my family. It’s been a rough month…

“It was huge for me,” Muncy said. “Almost a little emotional, but this clubhouse is very tight, very close. Everyone cares about each other in here. We all just want to win. And for us to win, everyone needs to be clicking. That’s something this whole clubhouse buys into.”

If the Dodgers are going to repeat as World Series champions, Muncy will have to be a big part of the offense, and he knows he needs to get his bat going.