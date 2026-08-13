Los Angeles Dodgers Urged to Call Up Surging 22-HR Prospect

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in a good spot right now. At the time of this writing, they sport a 73-48 record and are at the top of the National League West standings. Although they recently went on a seven-game losing streak, they have responded by winning four out of their last five games.

However, with the Dodgers recently going through a rough patch, it would not hurt for them to consider calling up some of their players from the minors. Due to this, the Dodgers are being urged to take a chance on one of their most promising prospects.

In a recent article for FanSided, Zachary Rotman urged the Dodgers to call up outfielder/first baseman prospect James Tibbs III from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

“Admittedly, I have no idea where James Tibbs III can factor in on the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers, but whether it’s spelling Teoscar Hernandez in the outfield against righties (Hernandez has a .673 OPS vs. RHP), giving Freddie Freeman a blow at first base, or even as a bench bat, Tibbs is worthy of a look in the majors,” Rotman wrote. ” I doubt the Dodgers do this given the lack of playing time realistically available, but they should consider it.”

When noting that Tibbs has been having a lot of success in Triple-A this season, it is understandable that he is being viewed as a player who the Dodgers should potentially call up. Perhaps he could give them a little bit of a boost if given the opportunity.

James Tibbs III’s Season in Triple-A Makes Him a Fascinating Call-Up Option for the Dodgers

When looking at the season Tibbs is having with Triple-A Oklahoma City, it is hard not to feel optimistic about his future. The 23-year-old is thriving this campaign, and the truth can be seen in his stats. In 108 games this season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, he has recorded 22 home runs, 26 doubles, 84 RBI, 119 hits, and a .295 batting average. With numbers like these, he has been making a serious impact at the plate.

With how well Tibbs is hitting this season, it would make sense if the Dodgers considered giving him a chance on their major league roster this season. He could be a good player for Los Angeles to use coming off the bench every so often.

Tibbs Has a Very Bright Future With the Dodgers

Whether Tibbs lands a call-up from the Dodgers before the end of the season or not, it is clear that he has a bright future. The Atlanta, Georgia native is continuing to make serious steps in his development and has the potential to emerge as an impactful hitter at the major league level because of it.

If Tibbs does not get called up by the Dodgers before the end of this season, he should make his MLB debut next year. There is a lot to like about his game, and the Dodgers are very lucky that they landed him from the Boston Red Sox in last year’s Dustin May trade.