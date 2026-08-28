Dodgers Suggested to Call Up Triple-A Standout Ahead of Top Prospect: Report

Heading into the final month of the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have run into a rare struggle in the outfield. Andy Pages is out with a fractured left hand, while Teoscar Hernádez and Kyle Tucker continue to struggle at the plate.

Los Angeles could look to the minor leagues, taking a swing at one of their prospects. Potentially top prospect Josue De Paula or James Tibbs III.

If it came down to deciding between the two, it would more than likely be Tibbs III, The Athletic’s Katie Woo reports.

“As for why Tibbs over De Paula: He’s closer to being big-league ready,” Woo wrote. “Entering Thursday, Tibbs had played 121 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City, parking 27 homers with a .974 OPS. De Paula is lighting up the Double-A circuit, hitting .311/.406/.560 with 26 home runs in 113 games with Tulsa. Some organizations have skipped the Triple-A level entirely when promoting their top prospects. Not Friedman and the Dodgers.”