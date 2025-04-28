You Won’t Believe How Japanese Bidets Helped the Dodgers Land Their Latest Star!

The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a significant coup when they signed Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki this offseason, beating out several big-market rivals. But the wildest detail in the story isn’t the contract or the on-field promise—it’s the bathroom. According to Dodgers president Stan Kasten, the team’s willingness to install Japanese-style bidet toilets in the clubhouse was “definitely a factor” in Sasaki’s decision.

When Amenities Go Global: The Bidet Pitch

Major league teams will do almost anything to sign a star—private chefs, luxury travel, locker room upgrades—but plumbing? That’s the next level. The story started when, during an early meeting, Sasaki asked point-blank if Dodger Stadium’s planned renovations would include Japanese-style toilets. The Dodgers, deep into a $100 million clubhouse overhaul, responded immediately: “Done. You got it,” Kasten told Sasaki.

The request, while a bit tongue-in-cheek, wasn’t out of left field for Japanese players used to high-tech bathroom comforts: heated seats, bidets, remote controls, automatic lids—the works. “I was telling him about all the amenities we were adding,” Kasten said to the OC Register. “And he asked, ‘Are you going to have Japanese-style toilets?’” Sasaki later admitted he liked that the team listened, which stuck with him.

Indeed, his new Japanese teammates, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, might have thanked him for it.

Winning the Recruitment Game—One Flush at a Time

It’s not just a quirky story; it highlights how the Dodgers have separated themselves in the global market. Competing with the Padres, Blue Jays, Mets, and Yankees, LA didn’t just talk money. They talked about comfort, cultural fit, and attention to detail—even in the most private spaces. For a pitcher leaving his home country for a new league and culture, the Dodgers’ move was about more than comfort—it showed they valued what mattered to him.

Sasaki, who signed for $6.5 million and chose LA over offers from across MLB, has rewarded the club’s creativity so far. In his first six starts, he’s posted a 3.55 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25⅓ innings, holding his own as a rookie on baseball’s biggest stage.

Toilets and Team Culture

Baseball history is filled with stories of players swayed by creative pitches—literally and figuratively—but the Dodgers may have set a new standard. While some American fans online rolled their eyes, others pointed out that in the modern global game, it’s about making players feel at home. “We got a good idea from a player,” Kasten said, brushing off any skepticism.

So far, the Dodgers have no regrets about their investment—on or off the field. And for Sasaki, settling into Los Angeles life, a little comfort goes a long way.

A Sign of the Times

In an era where every edge counts, even the bathroom is now part of the arms race. Whether it’s about hospitality or headline-making headlines, the Dodgers proved there’s no such thing as a minor detail in a big signing. The seat is constantly heated in LA for Roki Sasaki—and maybe the next wave of international stars.