Dodgers Urged to Trade for All-Star OF to Fill ‘Desperate Need’

For a team as thoroughly loaded as the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, there remains an expectation that what we see with this team here in late June is not necessarily what we will see once the MLB trade deadline comes around in July. The Dodgers are racked with injury on the infield and in the starting rotation and, perhaps, they can wait for players to get healthy there.

But the outfield remains weak, even when fully stocked (assuming, that is, that Mookie Betts remains an infielder when he gets back from his wrist injury). In a market that might not be too demanding when it comes to adding outfield help, the Dodgers could find themselves able to make a significant upgrade.

For the season, the Dodgers have two of the least-productive outfield slots in baseball. Their centerfielders have produced an OPS of .582 this year, which ranks 26th. In left field, they’re getting an OPS of .656, which is 24th. Right field is better, where they’ve combined to get the sixth-best OPS in the league, at .830.

The hole is obvious. And Bleacher Report is offering a fix: a trade for Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm.

Dodgers Outfield Trio Has Come Up Short

In an article this week titled, “Top MLB Teams’ Most Desperate Trade Deadline Needs,” analyst Zachary Rymer writes that Chisholm figures to be part of a major Marlins fire sale, and that the Dodgers should be in line to take advantage. The trio of Teoscar Hernández, Andy Pages and Jason Heyward has been disappointing, so adding another bat—perhaps a lefty—makes some sense.

Under the category, “They should go get,” Rymer cites Chisholm, and writes, “Chisholm isn’t playing like the All-Star he was in 2022, but a .777 OPS, 10 homers and 13 steals are nothing to be ashamed of. Plus, he was a middle infielder before he was a center fielder. The Dodgers could gain much if they got him and dusted off those old skills.”

Indeed, the Dodgers could use help replace Betts in the infield, too, and Chisholm could fill that role. Did get off to a slow start, as Rymer references, but he has been back on track for the last month-and-a-half. Since May 5, Chisholm has a slash line of .294/.344/.488 in 42 games.

Trade Deadline Plans Up in the Air

The Dodgers do remain a trade-deadline mystery, with a roster pocked with injuries and a payroll that saw the team commit $1 billion to free agents Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. On one hand, they could be patient and await a return to health.

On the other, they could recognize that they need to take advantage of the roster they have and be very aggressive at the deadline.

Fox MLB analyst and Hall of Famer John Smoltz said last week that patience is the way to go.

“I don’t think they have to be desperate,” he said, per Fox Sports. “I think they’re gonna win the division, obviously, unless somebody really gets hot in the NL West. They have that going for them, and they can be patient and kind of cherry-pick. But if they do show desperation and really go after pieces that alter their future with some of the prospects they have, I just think it’s going to be a wait-and-see scenario. I think they’re good enough with their roster to win the division easily.”