Jeff Passan Gets Blunt on Dodgers, Tarik Skubal Trade Speculation

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a commanding lead in the NL West and while the first step to a playoff run is winning the division, the reigning back-to-back World Series champions have an eye on three-peating. As a result, many are looking to see what the team does at the trade deadline.

While the trade deadline is still a month and a half away on Aug. 3, there’s speculation that the Dodgers could be one of the teams with a real shot at landing Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. A move for a No. 1 pitcher would put Los Angeles in the driver’s seat toward winning a third straight World Series.

Moreover, on the June 16 edition of the “Rich Eisen Show,” ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan spoke about the Dodgers having a real chance at landing Skubal before the trade deadline.

“With Tarik Skubal, I think it’s very simple,” Passan said. “You are narrowly, myopically focused on the idea that we are getting him to win a World Series this year, and that’s it, and you price your offers accordingly.

“Scott Harris, [the President of Baseball Operations for the Tigers], if he gets to this point, is going to shop this around, and he is just going to take the best offer. Whoever offers the most value to the Detroit Tigers will get Tarik Skubal. Now, going back to what you said originally, the Dodgers probably have more to offer than anyone else.”

Jeff Passan on Dodgers’ Farm System

Moreover, Passan went into detail about why the Dodgers have the most to offer of any contender, despite having the largest payroll and not being afraid to spend, as they showed last offseason with Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz.

“This is where the argument that the Dodgers are evil kind of falls on its face a little bit,” Passan added. “Why do the Dodgers have, if not the best farm system in baseball, then certainly among the top three farm systems in baseball right now?

“[Los Angeles are] picking at the end of the first round every year, but they go out and make a trade where they send Gavin Lux to Cincinnati, get Mike Sirota in, and now Mike Sirota is on-basing .480 and slugging .600.

“They take players and turn them into monsters [and] they draft well; they sign internationally well. They develop well [and] do all the things that the Brewers do, that the Rays do, and that the Guardians do, and that successful small-market franchises do. [The Dodgers] just happen to do it with the largest payroll in baseball behind them as well. And that is how you create a dynasty. Simple as that.”

Any MLB Team Could Use Tarik Skubal Before Trade Deadline

As for Skubal, he underwent a revolutionary procedure on May 6 to remove loose bodies in his elbow, an ailment that typically requires months of recovery. So far this season, Skubal is 3-3 with an ERA of 2.81 and 49 strikeouts in eight appearances, per StatMuse.

Despite the injury concerns, Passan does note that any team looking to win a World Series could use Skubal.

“Everyone can use a pitcher,” Passan said. “Everyone can use a great pitcher [and] everyone can use a No. 1 starter; everyone can use the guy you would pick if you had one game to be pitched in modern baseball.

“That’s Tarik Skubal, the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner. He’s reached 103 mph with his fastball, has arguably the best changeup in baseball, and his slider is good. He just does everything well.”