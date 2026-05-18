Joe Davis Gets Brutal ‘Dodger Fan Boy’ Label After Mets Call

The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ play-by-play voice, Joe Davis, isn’t well-liked in Queens after his national broadcast of the Subway Series between the New York Mets and New York Yankees on May 16.

Davis was on the FOX Sports call for the game, and during a Mets mishap, it sounded like he was mocking the Mets’ woes with his commentary.

With no outs in the top of the seventh, the Mets were in control, leading 5-2. Aaron Judge stood at second base for the Yankees when Cody Bellinger sent a routine-looking fly ball into right-center.

Mets rookie right fielder Carson Benge misplayed it, letting the ball drop as Judge came around to score on the error. Bellinger ended up at second, leading to Davis making the call that has Mets fans upset at him.

“Benge drops the ball!” Davis said on the broadcast (h/t Awful Announcing). “Oh no! Oh no, the Mets!”

On May 18, WFAN’s Evan Roberts didn’t hold back his thoughts on Davis and focused on the part that he’s the Dodgers’ play-by-play guy while also doing national games for FOX Sports.

“He was mocking us,” Roberts said. “And so, Met fans, you’re right. And the truth is, Joe Davis is a really good announcer, and he’s probably a really good guy, but Joe Davis has become a clown for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and we all hear it.

“I am not one to do this because, again, I thought Joe Buck was great. I never thought Joe Buck was rooting for or hated the Yankees or hated the Mets. I always thought that was BS. I never thought Joe Buck did that. I think Joe Davis does. I think he’s a Dodger fanboy.”

WFAN Radio Believes Joe Davis Has Dodgers Bias

Moreover, Roberts believes that Davis has a bias toward Dodgers players when calling national games, more specifically toward Shohei Ohtani.

“I wish [the Ohtani bias] would stop,” Roberts added. “He’s a great broadcaster, and I’ll admit it, but, for now, I think Joe Davis is a Dodgers shill, and it’s obnoxious.

“I’d give him this advice, not that he cares, he doesn’t care: don’t go to the Dodgers parade and be the MC. It’s a bad look. It just is. Like, you’re sitting there as the national voice, and now you’re pom-pom waving at the Dodgers parade.”

Evan Roberts Says Joe Davis Was Anti-Mets

During this rant from Roberts on Davis, the WFAN radio host ended by asking why the FOX Sports and Dodgers play-by-play voice didn’t mock the Yankees when they had a gaffe in the May 16 game.

“The other thing that Mets fans were angry about—and I’m not going to do the whole exercise—but if you listen to the other calls that were pro-Mets, he was very quiet and not as excited, which may be looking into it a bit too much,” Roberts said. “But there were feelings like, why wasn’t he excited on the call?

“Why didn’t he mock the Yankees on the Carlos Rodón wild pitch? And then ever. Like, that was a circus play. Every Yankee fan knows that. They were mad at Rodón, and he did not go, ‘Oh, the Yankees!’ He didn’t do that. So he is what he is. He annoys me.”