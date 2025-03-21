Former Dodgers All-Star, World Series Champion Suspended by MLB

Former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Julio Urías is the first player to be suspended twice under Major League Baseball’s policy against domestic violence and sexual assault, which was adopted in 2015.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement on Friday, noting that Urías will be reinstated on July 17, at which point he would be eligible to sign with any major league team.

“The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball has completed its investigation into allegations that free agent pitcher Julio Urías violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy,” Manfred said in a statement. “Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Urías violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate.”

Jose Urías Was Placed on Administrative Leave by Dodgers Following September 2023 Arrest

On Sept. 3, 2023, Urías was arrested outside BMO Stadium following an LAFC game after an argument with his wife became physical. He would be released on bail, and in May 2024, Urías pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

The 28-year-old, who won 20 games for the Dodgers in 2021 and 17 games in 2022, was sentenced to 36 months of summary probation and ordered to complete 30 days of community labor. He also was ordered to complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling course and pay a domestic violence fund fee.

Urías was placed on administrative leave by the Dodgers shortly after his arrest and did not pitch for the final month of the 2023 season. His contract with Los Angeles expired after the season ended, and he became a free agent. He has not pitched since, and Urías cannot compete for another MLB team through at least mid-July.

Jose Urías Was Also Suspended For Domestic Violence in 2019

In 2019, Urías was suspended the first time for breaking the MLB policy on domestic abuse after an incident with his then-girlfriend, now-wife in the Beverly Center parking lot. Though no charges were filed, the league forced Urías to sit out for 20 games.

At that time, Urías issued a statement that read in part: “Although the authorities determined no charges of any kind were warranted, I accept full responsibility for what I believe was my inappropriate conduct during the incident.

“Even in this instance where there was no injury or history of violence, I understand and agree that Major League players should be held to a higher standard. I hold myself to a higher standard as well.”

Urías was signed by the Dodgers as a 16-year-old out of Mexico. He made his major league debut in 2016 at the age of 19, and he would record the final seven outs of their World Series championship in 2020. In his eight seasons with the Dodgers, Urías posted a 60-25 record with a 3.11 ERA, striking out 710 batters while walking just 193 in 717 innings.