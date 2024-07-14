Dodgers Predicted to Land ‘Unicorn’ Switch-Pitcher

With the way things have gone for the Dodgers on the mound lately, L.A. could use a new lefty starter. And they could use a new righty starter. If they play their cards right once the MLB draft gets underway on Sunday, they could get one of each with just one first-round pick.

That’s the outlook from CBS Sports, looking ahead to the first round of the MLB draft this weekend. Analyst Mike Axisa has the Dodgers going with unique pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje out of Mississippi State, an outstanding righthanded pitcher who also happens to be an outstanding lefthanded pitcher.

Now, it’s probable—and maybe even likely—that Cijntje will be forced to focus on being a righty once he gets drafted. But he has the talent and ability to pitch from both sides, and it would be fascinating if the Dodgers, or whatever team he lands with, at least let him try to be a true switch-pitcher.

The Dodgers pick No. 23, and with a limited pool of bonus money, a gamble like Cijntje makes some sense.

Axisa wrote: “The Dodgers forfeited their second- and fifth-round draft picks to sign Shohei Ohtani, so they have a small bonus pool, which limits their options a bit. Cijntje (pronounced SAIN-ja) is a legitimate switch-pitcher prospect — he’s upper-90s with a slider right-handed and low-90s with a cutter left-handed — and there’s some thought he’s the third- or fourth-most talented pitcher in the draft class. Get him to focus on pitching right-handed full-time and Cijntje could break out in a hurry.”

Jurrangelo Cijntje Grabbed Headlines in Little League

Cijntje first gained notoriety during the 2016 Little League World Series, playing for Curacao. His father, Mechangelo Cijntje, was a ballplayer who moved from Curacao to the Netherlands to play professionally. Jurrangelo was born in the Netherlands, but moved back to the Caribbean after his father’s career ended.

Cijntje started a game against South Korea during the LLWS as a lefty. But after struggling with his control, his coach brought him out a different glove, and he proceeded to throw five innings allowing three runs with six strikeouts. Since then, he has continued to develop as a switch-pitcher.

He struggled last year for the Bulldogs (3-5, 8.70 ERA) but was much better this season, with a record of 8-2 and a 3.67 ERA. He struck out 113 batters in 92 innings.

Cijntje said in an April interview with ESPN that he keeps in regular contact with the only big-leaguer who was a regular switch-pitcher, Pat Venditte. (Reliever Greg Harris could throw from both sides, but only pitched one inning as a switch-pitcher.) While Venditte is ready to give advice, he was a relatively soft tosser compared with Cijntje.

“I have talked to him several times, the last time was just two weeks ago,” Jurrangelo said of Venditte. “He just told me, ‘Remember, you’ve just got to keep doing your thing.’ But he’s also really nice, like, I can’t say much to you because you throw it way harder than me.”

Dodgers Might Look to HS Pitcher

The Dodgers might need some luck to get Cijntje, who was tabbed as the No. 79 prospect by Baseball America heading into the season, but raised his stock significantly by pitching so well for MSU.

In their mock draft, BA has Cijntje going No. 18 to Tampa Bay, with the Dodgers then taking high school pitcher Kash Mayfield.

But, BA wrote of Cijntje, “There have been a handful of players who are able to pitch with both arms over the years, but perhaps none with more legitimacy than Cijntje, who sat around 94 mph and touched 99 as a righthander and sat at 91 and touched 97 as a lefthander with Mississippi State. There’s a reasonable case to be made that he’s one of the most talented ambidextrous pitchers ever … His unicorn status as a pitching prospect should make him intriguing regardless.”