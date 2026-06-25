Los Angeles Dodgers Legend Justin Turner Makes Heartfelt Post

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will get the day off.

They are coming off a series where they swept the Minnesota Twins, winning all three games at Target Field.

Most recently, the Dodgers won by a score of 4-3 on Wednesday.

Justin Turner’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post

Also this week, Dodgers legend Justin Turner made a heartfelt post to Instagram (with his wife).

He wrote: “Hope everyone had a great Father’s Day!! ♥️♥️♥️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@_veeaaaa_: “I’ve had the pleasure of traveling to Tijuana and meeting both of you at Estadio Chevron this year on two separate occasions. You are my favorite celebrity couple of all time. You both were truly so humble and kind. And baby Bo is going to grow into an amazing human because of the love and example you both set. Much love from a Toros fan/Turner fan. ❤️⚾️🐂”

@jesseperigo: “Miss you in Dodger Blue JT!”

@avelarbonnie: “Bo is a great hitter like his DAD JT.💪💪💪🔥🔥🔥💙💙💙⚾️♥️♥️♥️”

@dodgers.aly: “one of my favorite Dodgers, not because of his on the field stats but because he would ALWAYS autograph something for a celebrated service member/veteran before a game would begin. he wouldn’t do this for the cameras either. he did it in gratitude to the true heroes that serve our country. that’s my favorite part of going to Dodger Stadium-besides winning the game 🏟️. seeing JT being appreciated by the people of Tijuana and México, warms my heart ♥️. loved the video when the family was received by mariachi in Guadalajara 🇲🇽🌵🎺.”

Looking At Turner

Turner spent 17 seasons in the MLB with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners (and Dodgers).

With the Dodgers, he made two All-Star Games (and won the 2020 World Series title).

Over 1,758 career MLB games, Turner batted .283 with 1,617 hits, 201 home runs, 832 RBIs, 811 runs and 47 stolen bases.

Currently, the 41-year-old is playing for Toros de Tijuana.