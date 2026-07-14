Ken Griffey Jr. Shares Strong Message About Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani arrived from Japan in 2018, signing with the Los Angeles Angels as one of baseball’s most unique talents.

Nine years later, Ohtani has exceeded even the highest expectations. He earned his sixth consecutive All-Star selection this season, although he will not participate in Tuesday night’s game.

During All-Star festivities, MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. spoke with Fox Sports’ Rowan Kavner about the current state of baseball, his post-playing photography career, and the players he enjoys watching today. Ohtani quickly became part of that conversation.

Ken Griffey Jr. Praises Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani recently surpassed 300 career home runs, closing in on halfway to Griffey Jr.’s 630, which ranks seventh on MLB’s all-time list.

“He’s had an unbelievable run,” Griffey Jr. said. “I don’t judge anybody, I just want baseball to be elevated, and I know that he’s one of the guys doing it, and it’s fun to watch. There are a lot of guys that are must-see TV when they’re at the plate. When he’s on the mound, it’s must-see.

“But when you look at the ’70s and early ’80s, baseball was the sport. And we need to get back to that.”

Who Else Does Griffey Jr. Like to Watch?

Griffey also named several other stars he enjoys watching in today’s game.

“I watch from Freddie [Freeman] to Mookie [Betts] to Shohei to [Mike] Trout, [Bryce] Harper, Vlad Guerrero, Julio Rodríguez, Cal [Raleigh], what he did last year. I mean, there’s a lot of guys doing special things,” Griffey Jr. added. “The pitcher from Milwaukee up to 105 mph. You still got [Aroldis] Chapman throwing 103.

“It’s a good time and a special time for baseball. We just need to keep the momentum going and bring some of the younger generation back into the fold.”