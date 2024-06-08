Dodgers’ Kike Hernandez Makes Big Error as In-Game Interview Goes ‘Horribly Wrong’

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Enrique Kiké Hernández made a big error while participating in a live television interview during play against the New York Yankees, video shows.

“A mic’d up error on National Television is tough,” the X page that shared the video, Fireside Yankees, wrote. The video captures the color commentator for Apple TV+ saying, “after this play,” at which point Hernandez bobbled the ball, committing an error.

Sports Illustrated wrote that the in-game interview concept went “horribly wrong.” SI reported that Hernandez was “wearing an earpiece and a microphone” to answer questions during the game, which the Dodgers won 2-1.

According to the New York Post, Hernandez “was doing an interview” on the Apple TV+ podcast during the Dodgers’ game with the New York Yankees and “committed an error as he was talking to announcers Wayne Randazzo and Dontrelle Willis.”

According to the Associated Press, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts “said he wasn’t aware Hernández was being interviewed while in the field.”

Gleybar Torres Hit a Ball Toward Kike Hernandez Right as an Announcer Asked Him About Being a ‘Close-Knit Ball Club,’ Reports Say

According to the New York Post, the error occurred when Gleyber Torres hit the ball toward Hernandez in the second inning.

Right as he hit the ball, Willis asked Hernandez: “You guys are [a] very close-knit ball club. Where does that come from?” the Post reported.

That’s when the announcer told Hernandez he could answer after the play. The Associated Press reported that Hernandez later said the ball took a “weird hop” and the error might not have been solely due to the interview.

“Maybe a little bit, but I think I let the ball eat me up. It had a weird hop,” the Associated Press quoted Hernandez as saying, when asked whether the interview question affected the play.

He also said he would do such an interview in the future because players get $10,000 for them.

“No, because we’re getting paid,” he said, according to The AP. “I like money.”

According to Sports Illustrated, after the error, Hernandez asked Willis to repeat the question, but Willis responded, “I don’t want to ask it again. Because I don’t want you to boot the ball again, to be honest with you. I’ll take that E for you, big dog.”

Fans Panned the Idea of Interviewing Players While They Are Still Playing on the Field

Fans scoffed at the situation in the X comment thread under the video. “The players should not be doing interviews from the field. Period. It’s ridiculous, wrote one page.

Another person wrote, “AppleTV baseball is terrible all around. Don’t try and talk to the guy while the pitcher is in his windup. If you watched, Hernandez ripped off the mic and earpiece on his way back to the dugout.”

But another person wrote, “He was making that error regardless. Y’all see his hand and glove position?”

“That whole exchange was incredibly awkward. He was clearly having trouble focusing on both the game and their questions to where it seemed both parties just gave up on it,” a fan wrote.