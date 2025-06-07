Dodgers Get Major Injury Update on Top 2 Relievers

It has been well documented that the Los Angeles Dodgers have had to endure a significant number of pitching injuries over the past couple of months. First, it was their starters, such as Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell, who went down with shoulder problems.

Then, another starter in rookie Roki Sasaki also had to head to the IL, dealing with a shoulder injury. And that’s just injuries in the rotation. Three frontline starters going down early in the season will cause a pitching staff to falter a bit. After starting 8-0, Los Angeles is 30-26 since, and has had some issues with pitching.

To make matters worse, the bullpen has also been affected by several injuries to high-leverage arms. Michael Kopech hasn’t even pitched this season, and Evan Phillips is missing the entirety of the 2025 season due to Tommy John Surgery.

Dodgers Injury Updates

However, there was some good news regarding two Dodger relievers that was announced today. According to Dodgers reporter Bill Plunkett, the aforementioned Kopech is being activated off the Injured List for Saturday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, and Kirby Yates will also join him in being activated.

The corresponding move is right-hander Chris Stratton departing from the team, as there were reports of his locker being cleared out. Yates had been dealing with a hamstring issue that kept him on the 15-day IL since May 18. As for Kopech, he is still looking for his first innings this season with Los Angeles. It was known that he would miss a good amount of time, and he did have a rehab assignment across the Dodgers’ affiliates.

Kopech was so important to the Dodgers during last season’s World Series run. After being acquired via a three-team trade, he was lights out. He had a 1.13 ERA across 24 appearances for Los Angeles last season and was highly effective in the playoffs. With his former team, the Chicago White Sox, his numbers were not nearly as effective.

The Dodgers signed Yates in the offseason as the 38-year-old righty was one of many pitching reinforcements the defending champions worked a deal with. He signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the Dodgers.

While an official move hasn’t been made yet, southpaw Justin Wrobleski will likely be optioned to make necessary room on the roster.

What Does This Do for Dodgers’ Pitching Staff?

These are two huge and welcome additions for the Dodgers’ bullpen. Los Angeles has a 3.90 ERA collectively as a bullpen, which is middle of the pack in MLB, and has had to rely mainly on lefty Tanner Scott as a high-leverage arm. Scott has had some troubles, but some of that pressure should be alleviated with Kopech and Yates also being able to work innings in the later part of the game.

Los Angeles has been desperately awaiting some good news on the pitching front, and it seems that is starting to turn favorably in their direction. Still with a lot of starters on the Injured List, it is a welcome sign that two powerful right-handed relievers are back with the staff, and the hope is that they can stay healthy throughout the remainder of the season.