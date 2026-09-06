Los Angeles Dodgers Suddenly Demote 28-Year-Old During Nationals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers play their series finale against the Washington Nationals on Sunday night. Los Angeles will be looking to keep their winning streak alive against Washington, as they have won each of their last three games.

Yet, as the Dodgers prepare for their series finale against the Nationals, they have demoted one of their pitchers to Triple-A.

Los Angeles Dodgers Demote Kyle Hurt to Triple-A Oklahoma City

According to MiLB’s official transaction tracker, the Dodgers have demoted pitcher Kyle Hurt to Triple-A Oklahoma. This comes less than a month after he was promoted to Los Angeles’ major league roster.

Now that Hurt has been demoted to Triple-A, he will be looking to impress with Oklahoma City. If he does, it would help his chances of landing another call-up to Los Angeles’ roster before the season is over.

Taking a Look at Hurt’s 2026 Season With the Dodgers

Hurt has appeared in 43 games so far this season with the Dodgers, where he has a 4-1 record, a 4.33 ERA, and 56 strikeouts. He has had mixed results with Los Angeles this campaign, which makes sense when noting that he only had four games of MLB experience before this season.

Hurt has also made 10 appearances so far this season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. During them, he has posted a 1-1 record, a 10.13 ERA, and 14 strikeouts.

Overall, Hurt has had a bit of a tough season, but there is still time for him to get things back on track. Let’s see if this demotion to Triple-A sparks him to rebound.