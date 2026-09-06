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Los Angeles Dodgers Suddenly Demote 28-Year-Old During Nationals Series

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Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Kyle Hurt #63 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 22, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers play their series finale against the Washington Nationals on Sunday night. Los Angeles will be looking to keep their winning streak alive against Washington, as they have won each of their last three games.

Yet, as the Dodgers prepare for their series finale against the Nationals, they have demoted one of their pitchers to Triple-A.

Los Angeles Dodgers Demote Kyle Hurt to Triple-A Oklahoma City

2024 Seoul Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettySEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – MARCH 21: Kyle Hurt #63 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws in the 3rd inning during the 2024 Seoul Series game between San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers at Gocheok Sky Dome on March 21, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

According to MiLB’s official transaction tracker, the Dodgers have demoted pitcher Kyle Hurt to Triple-A Oklahoma. This comes less than a month after he was promoted to Los Angeles’ major league roster.

Now that Hurt has been demoted to Triple-A, he will be looking to impress with Oklahoma City. If he does, it would help his chances of landing another call-up to Los Angeles’ roster before the season is over.

Taking a Look at Hurt’s 2026 Season With the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 04: Relief pitcher Kyle Hurt #63 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 04, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Hurt has appeared in 43 games so far this season with the Dodgers, where he has a 4-1 record, a 4.33 ERA, and 56 strikeouts. He has had mixed results with Los Angeles this campaign, which makes sense when noting that he only had four games of MLB experience before this season.

Hurt has also made 10 appearances so far this season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. During them, he has posted a 1-1 record, a 10.13 ERA, and 14 strikeouts.

Overall, Hurt has had a bit of a tough season, but there is still time for him to get things back on track. Let’s see if this demotion to Triple-A sparks him to rebound.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Los Angeles Dodgers Suddenly Demote 28-Year-Old During Nationals Series

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