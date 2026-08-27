Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Big Kyle Tucker Decision vs. Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going up against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday for their series finale. The Dodgers will be looking to bounce back, as they have lost each of their first two games against Atlanta in the series.

The Dodgers are making some changes to their roster against the Braves. This includes with outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Decision

After batting sixth and playing left field for the Dodgers in their most recent game against Atlanta, Tucker will not be starting for them on Thursday. This comes after he had a tough day at the plate in Los Angeles’ most recent game, as he went 0-for-5.

With Tucker not playing for Los Angeles against the Braves, Teoscar Hernandez will be replacing him in left field.

Here is the Dodgers’ full batting order for their series finale against the Braves.

S. Ohtani DH

T. Edman CF

M. Betts SS

F. Freeman 1B

T. Hernandez LF

M. Rojas 2B

A. Call RF

E. Hernandez 3B

B. Rortvedt C

Tucker Looking to Heat Up for the Dodgers

Tucker has had a very tough first season with the Dodgers in 2026. In 125 games so far this season with the National League West club, he has posted 11 home runs, 57 RBI, and a .228 batting average. This is after he posted 22 home runs, 73 RBI, and a .266 batting average in 136 games for the Chicago Cubs this past season.

With Tucker being a four-time All-Star, there is a clear reason to believe that he can turn things back around once he gets back into the lineup for Los Angeles. It will be interesting to see if he can heat back up during this final stretch of the season for the Dodgers from here.