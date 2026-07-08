Los Angeles Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker Drops Brutally Honest Admission Amid Slump

Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Kyle Tucker is performing well below expectations after becoming the richest man in baseball history per annual value.

The outfielder signed a four-year, $240 million contract with the Dodgers in the offseason after spending the final year of his rookie contract with the Chicago Cubs, who acquired Tucker in the 2024-25 offseason from the Houston Astros for third baseman Isaac Paredes, infielder/outfielder Cam Smith and right-hander Hayden Wesneski.

In 87 games with Los Angeles this season, Tucker is hitting .248/.349/.382 (106 wRC+) with seven home runs and 45 RBI. That’s an above-average slash line, but not what you’d expect from a player making $60 million per year.

If Tucker’s defense had been better, it’d be easier to overlook his offensive numbers. The right fielder has recorded -2 Defensive Runs Saved and -5 Outs Above Average over 742 1/3 innings in 2026.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker Makes Brutally Honest Statement

“I normally don’t hit .220 for 80 games,” Tucker said to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez last week.

Tucker has actually stepped up his game significantly this month, hitting .381/.519/.429 over seven games. Maybe he’s on track to return to form.

It’s worth noting that Tucker’s numbers after the All-Star break last season weren’t up to his usual standards, as he hit just .231/.360/.378 (115 wRC+) with five home runs over 174 plate appearances. However, he had been playing through a right-hand fracture, which may have played a part in his struggles and may be why Los Angeles overlooked his second-half regression.

Even though his stats aren’t amazing, Tucker has still been worth a solid 1.1 fWAR and 1.2 bWAR this year. Those aren’t great marks, but they show he’s at least been somewhat worth having on the team, just not at the rate he’s being paid.

Los Angeles Dodgers Best MLB Team Despite Kyle Tucker’s Struggles

Despite Tucker’s disappointing season so far, the Dodgers have the best record in baseball at 60-33. They hold a 14-game lead in the NL West over the Arizona Diamondbacks (45-46) and San Diego Padres (45-46).

It’s a familiar story, as the Dodgers signed outfielder Michael Conforto to a one-year, $17 million deal in the 2024-25 offseason, and the Dodgers won the World Series while Conforto was a non-factor in their success.

Granted, Conforto had a much worse season last year than Tucker is having this year, posting -0.6 fWAR and a .199/.305/.333 (83 wRC+) slash line over 138 games, and obviously signed a less-lucrative deal than Tucker. Still, it shows that Los Angeles will still end up at the top even if a large portion of its payroll is being paid to a struggling player.

The Dodgers have five All-Star Game representatives this year: Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Andy Pages and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. It isn’t a surprise that the club leads MLB in total All-Star Game reps.

The Dodgers aim to win the three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium tonight after losing 4-3 on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:10 PST and will be available to watch on SportsNet LA and Rockies.TV. Right-hander Roki Sasaki is slated to start for the Dodgers, while rookie right-hander Gabriel Hughes is scheduled to start for the Rockies.